INX Media case: ED moves SC against Delhi HC order preventing Karti's arrest

Karti Chidambaram had moved the Delhi High Court on March 8 following directions from the Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order granting interim relief to Karti Chidambaram from being arrested by the probe agency in the INX Media money laundering case.

The court has granted relief to Karti till the next hearing on March 20.

Karti had moved the Delhi High Court on March 8 following directions from the Supreme Court.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday sent Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, to judicial custody till March 24 in the INX Media corruption case.

The CBI produced Karti in the court after his three-day police custody expired and sought 15 days judicial custody.

The court dismissed Karti's plea for early hearing of his bail application.

Special judge Sunil Rana pronounced the order after the CBI said that he was not required for custodial interrogation.

On his plea seeking separate cell and protection in Tihar Jail, the court said the jail manual would be followed. It also said that his bail plea would be heard on March 15 as scheduled. The court denied Karti’s request for home food in the jail.

