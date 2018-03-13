search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

IndiGo, GoAir cancel 65 flights after DGCA grounds faulty planes

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2018, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
DGCA grounds 11 of IndiGo, GoAir planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney engines, causing severe inconvenience to hundreds of flyers.
While the Gurugram-based IndiGo cancelled 47 of its 1,000-odd flights per day, the Wadia Group-promoted GoAir said it had cancelled 18 flights. (Photo: File)
 While the Gurugram-based IndiGo cancelled 47 of its 1,000-odd flights per day, the Wadia Group-promoted GoAir said it had cancelled 18 flights. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir cancelled as many as 65 flights on Tuesday after the country's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded 11 of their A320Neo planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney engines, causing severe inconvenience to hundreds of flyers.

While the Gurugram-based IndiGo cancelled 47 of its 1,000-odd flights per day, the Wadia Group-promoted GoAir said it had cancelled 18 flights.

 

GoAir has cancelled 18 flights originating from over eight cities, the airline said in a statement to news agency PTI.

GoAir operates 230 flights per day.

IndiGo announced on its website the cancellations of some 47 flights across its domestic network for Tuesday. The flights that have been cancelled are from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Patna, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Amritsar and Guwahati, among others.

Later in a statement to the media, IndiGo said the affected passengers have been given the option to either choose another flight at no additional cost or cancel their booking and get a full refund without any cancellation charges.

"IndiGo has cancelled certain flights due to the grounding of our aircraft further to the DGCA directions which has been issued in the interest of safety," the airline said. "While we understand that this may cause inconvenience to some of our passengers, given that we have multiple flights to the same destination, we are proactively re-accommodating all our affected passengers on other flights," it added.

The DGCA cracked the whip after an IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow returned to Ahmedabad within 40 minutes of its getting airborne due to a mid-air engine failure on Monday.

Citing safety of aircraft operations, the Director of the DGCA, in the March 12 order, said that A320Neos fitted with PW1100 engines beyond ESN 450 have been grounded with immediate effect. Three other IndiGo A320Neo planes have been on the ground since February following similar engine problems.

On Monday, hundreds of passengers were stranded across the country as dozens of flights were cancelled by IndiGo and GoAir due to the grounding of the 11 A320 Neo planes of the two carriers. IndiGo carries about 40 per cent of domestic flyers, while GoAir has a market share of around 10 per cent.

Tags: indigo cancels 47 flights, dgca, indigo, goair, goair cancels 18 flights
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists discover 110 new genes that increase risk of breast cancer

Scientists discover 110 new genes that increase risk of breast cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

French Fashion icon Hubert de Givenchy, dies aged 91

In this Feb.1 1952 file photo, French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy poses with mannequins in his shop in Paris. French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, a pioneer of ready-to-wear who designed Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," has died at the age of 91. (Photo: AP)
 

WhatsApp: Seven secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
 

Three-fingered mummies in Peru are aliens, claims controversial Russian scientist

One of the mummies, known as Maria, was found by a team led by controversial Mexican journalist Jamie Maussan in early 2017. (Youtube Screengrab/ Gaia)
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Is this the real reason behind the spat?

After his new contract was upheld by the BCCI, Shami quashed all allegations made against him and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. (Photo: BCCI/PTI)
 

Want a cheaper MacBook? Apple will launch a new entry-level Mac Notebook

The cited source claims that Apple is aiming to ship six million units of the new notebook through the end of the year, although DigiTimes believes that the upcoming MacBook model is expected to be closer to four million.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dalai Lama to skip Science Congress at Manipur that Modi will inaugurate

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama will not attend the Indian Science Congress which opens in Manipur later this week, a conference organiser said on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

INX Media case: ED moves SC against Delhi HC order preventing Karti's arrest

Karti Chidambaram had moved the Delhi High Court on March 8 following directions from the Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

P Chidambaram, Raghuram Rajan may face music for easing gold import norms

The Centre said it will take action against the people, hinting at former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan (R) and ex-finance minister P Chidambaram (L) at the time who relaxed gold import norms for private trading houses during the dying days of the UPA regime which resulted in a windfall of Rs 4,500 crore to 13 such entities in just six months. (Photo: PTI)

After Gauri Lankesh, accused tasked to kill writer KS Bhagwan: B’luru police

The conspirators behind the murder of Gauri Lankesh were impressed by logistical support provided by KT Naveen Kumar in carrying out the gruesome murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. (Photo: File)

Take back my words: Naresh Agrawal 'regrets' comments on Jaya Bachchan at BJP debut

In his initiation ceremony at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday, Naresh Agrawal said he was humiliated by the SP as he lost the Rajya Sabha election ticket to Jaya Bachchan. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham