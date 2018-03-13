IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for 4 days in many parts of South Kerala and Lakshadweep

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in many parts of South Kerala and Lakshadweep for four days from March 13. Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over Comorin area and along and off South Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts during the next 48 hours.

The IMD bulletin said that the sea condition would be “rough to very rough” over Comorin and adjoining sea areas during next 48 hours and over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during March 12 to 15. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into sea off south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala coast, equatorial Indian Ocean, Comorin area, the Gulf of Mannar area and Maldives area during the next 48 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea off Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during March 12 to 15.