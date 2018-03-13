Hyderabad: Trade licence must for private schools, colleges

The GHMC has indicated this in its action plan for implementation of trade licence which was submitted to the state government.

Hyderabad: Private schools, colleges, banks, movie theatres, and amusement parks in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits are among the commercial establishments that will have to get a trade licence to operate.

The licence fee will be collected on par with property tax and it will depend on the area and the location.

The number of trade licences issued has increased by 43.82 per cent in 2017-18 compared to the previous year, as commercial activity in the GHMC area has increased.

The GHMC covers the districts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal and partially Medak. The GHMC is also framing a policy for collection of nominal licence fee from permanent roadside shops, temporary sheds, push carts and others.

For collection of licence fee from schools, colleges, theatres etc, GHMC has proposed a new category of trades into trade license net. Rates will depend on location. For example, for schools, colleges, banks etc located on a single lane road (upto 20 ft) the rate will be Rs 3 per sq ft and the maximum ceiling will be Rs 10,000. For those located on double lane roads (between 20 and 30 ft) the rate per sq ft is Rs 4 and the maximum ceiling will be Rs 50,000 per annum.

For establishments located on roads wider than 30 ft the rate will be Rs 6 per sq ft and the ceiling will be Rs 2 lakh. In case of corporate, branded hospitals and four and five star hotels the maximum ceiling will be Rs 2.5 lakh. The GHMC has also decided to levy penalty on unauthorised constructions of commercial properties on par with property tax.