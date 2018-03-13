search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After Gauri Lankesh, accused tasked to kill writer KS Bhagwan: B’luru police

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 13, 2018, 11:55 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 11:58 am IST
Kannada writer KS Bhagwan is a critic of practices and beliefs in the Hindu religious system.
The conspirators behind the murder of Gauri Lankesh were impressed by logistical support provided by KT Naveen Kumar in carrying out the gruesome murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. (Photo: File)
 The conspirators behind the murder of Gauri Lankesh were impressed by logistical support provided by KT Naveen Kumar in carrying out the gruesome murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Investigations have revealed that Hindu Yuva Sena leader KT Naveen Kumar, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, was also tasked to kill writer-rationalist KS Bhagwan, a strident critic of practices and beliefs in the Hindu religious system, in Mysuru.

The conspirators behind the murder of Gauri Lankesh were impressed by logistical support provided by Naveen Kumar in carrying out the gruesome killing.

 

According to a report in The Indian Express, sources have claimed that KT Naveen Kumar was amid the process of procuring a gun to kill Bhagwan when he was arrested by the Bengaluru police for illegal possession of bullets on February 18.

It is suspected that KT Naveen Kumar had conducted a survey at the house of Gauri Lankesh, procured a weapon and facilitated a shooting operation by a team that had already visited Karnataka.

Read: Gauri Lankesh murder: Suspect KT Naveen Kumar arrested, sent to SIT custody

Journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh was murdered outside her house in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

On Monday, KT Naveen Kumar gave his consent to undergo narco-analysis test before a magistrate’s court in Bengaluru. The test is expected to help the investigating officers determine the extent of his role in the conspiracy, gather additional inputs and to verify statements given till now.

Also read: SIT to conduct narco analysis test on Gauri Lankesh's murder accused

MN Anucheth, Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), who is also the investigating officer in the SIT probing the Gauri Lankesh murder case, said, “The alleged murder plot to kill writer-rationalist K S Bhagwan would now be pursued under sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy case and not just an illegal arms case.”

The addition of these sections will implicate KT Naveen Kumar in the attempt to murder Bhagwan. Though Kumar has been granted bail in the Arms Act case, police will file a revision petition to consider the serious, new charges and reject bail, added Anucheth.

A sealed copy of a voluntary statement provided by KT Naveen Kumar about his role in the two conspiracies was given to a magistrate before whom he was presented on March 2 in connection with Gauri Lankesh murder case.

A delay of one week in arresting KT Naveen Kumar in February would have resulted in a murder attempt on Bhagwan, sources said.

Some close aides who KT Naveen Kumar had involved in the conspiracy to murder Bhagwan have provided evidence during the investigation to indicate the stage of planning of the operation, such as a visit by some outsiders speaking a different language.

According to police sources, investigations revealed that a weapon was to be delivered to KT Naveen Kumar, who had initially claimed that he was to procure a weapon from outside Karnataka, in the state through an arms and ammunition network that he had used for a few years.

When KT Naveen Kumar was arrested in February, he was possessing 15 rounds of .32 calibre live cartridges which are the equivalent of 7.65 mm cartridges.

Investigators believe that the plan to murder Bhagwan with a new weapon was likely to be an attempt to divert attention from the Gauri Lankesh case as probe had indicated that she was shot with a 7.65 mm country-made gun. The same weapon was used to kill Kannada literary researcher and scholar MM Kalburgi in August 2015 and leftist thinker Govind Pansare in February 2015.

Tags: gauri lankesh murder case, kt naveen kumar, gauri lankesh, ks bhagwan
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists discover 110 new genes that increase risk of breast cancer

Scientists discover 110 new genes that increase risk of breast cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

French Fashion icon Hubert de Givenchy, dies aged 91

In this Feb.1 1952 file photo, French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy poses with mannequins in his shop in Paris. French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, a pioneer of ready-to-wear who designed Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," has died at the age of 91. (Photo: AP)
 

WhatsApp: Seven secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
 

Three-fingered mummies in Peru are aliens, claims controversial Russian scientist

One of the mummies, known as Maria, was found by a team led by controversial Mexican journalist Jamie Maussan in early 2017. (Youtube Screengrab/ Gaia)
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Is this the real reason behind the spat?

After his new contract was upheld by the BCCI, Shami quashed all allegations made against him and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. (Photo: BCCI/PTI)
 

Want a cheaper MacBook? Apple will launch a new entry-level Mac Notebook

The cited source claims that Apple is aiming to ship six million units of the new notebook through the end of the year, although DigiTimes believes that the upcoming MacBook model is expected to be closer to four million.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Take back my words: Naresh Agrawal 'regrets' comments on Jaya Bachchan at BJP debut

In his initiation ceremony at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday, Naresh Agrawal said he was humiliated by the SP as he lost the Rajya Sabha election ticket to Jaya Bachchan. (Photo: ANI)

IndiGo cancels 47 flights after DGCA grounds 8 planes over faulty engines

IndiGo has cancelled 47 flights across its domestic network on March 13, the airline announced on its website. (Photo: File)

Not just Cauvery, Rajinikanth silent on several other issues: Kamal Haasan

MNM founder Kamal Haasan said his contemporary actor Rajinikanth has not reacted on various matters and it was wrong to single out his 'silence' on the Cauvery issue. (Photo: File)

Fraud on power: SC scraps Haryana govt decisions in land acquisition cases

A bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and UU Lalit said two decisions taken on August 24, 2007 and January 29, 2010 with regard to dropping of acquisition and closing of proceedings respectively were taken to 'confer advantages and benefits upon the builders/private entities rather than to carry out or effectuate public purpose'. (Photo: File)

Parents influenced by anti-national forces, need time to accept me as Muslim: Hadiya

The Supreme Court on March 8 restored Hadiya's marriage with Shafin Jahan stating that she was free to live with her husband and 'pursue her endeavours'. (Photo: File).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham