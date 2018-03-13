search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Farmers in Delhi demand loan waiver, caution Centre of consequences

ANI
Published Mar 13, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Protesting farmers even warned the BJP-led Centre to be ready to face music in 2019 general polls if their demands remain unfulfilled.
Protesting under the banner Bharatiya Kisan Union, scores of farmers reached Parliament Street and raised slogans in support of their demands. (Photo: ANI)
 Protesting under the banner Bharatiya Kisan Union, scores of farmers reached Parliament Street and raised slogans in support of their demands. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A day after Maharashtra farmers had their demands approved from the state government, farmers from across the country gathered in Delhi on Tuesday and demanded loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.

Protesting under the banner Bharatiya Kisan Union, scores of farmers reached Parliament Street and raised slogans in support of their demands.

 

The protesting farmers even cautioned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre to be ready to face consequences in 2019 general elections if their demands remain unfulfilled.

"We are under debt and everyday farmers are committing suicide. We are here to tell the government to implement the Swaminathan Report and waive off loans, otherwise, they will face the consequences in 2019 polls," one of the farmers said.

On Monday, nearly all the demands of Maharashtra farmers, who held a long march to Mumbai, were accepted by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

Read: Maharashtra farmers call off protest, Fadnavis govt bows to most demands

The farmers of the state had demanded unconditional waiver of loans and electricity bills; implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations; announcement of minimum support price for agriculture produce; and a pension scheme for farmers.  

Tags: swaminathan commission, bharatiya kisan union, parliament street, devendra fadnavis, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cat survives after being impaled on three metal fence posts

RSPCA inspectors have no idea how the cat ended up stuck on the three posts. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Katappa killed Baahubali in the film, but they will be part of same 'kingdom' again

Sathyaraj as Katappa and Prabhas as Baahubali in the 'Baahubali' franchise.
 

The infamous 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', Oskar Groening dies aged 96

He said he was morally guilty for what happened at the concentration camp (Photo: AFP)
 

Even a hint of light in the bedroom raises risk of depression among people

Another study from 2009 had showed that people kept in a room lit 24 hours a day were more likely to suffer from depression (Photo: AFP)
 

Study finds most couples can't tell their partner is sad unless they cry

When it comes to sadness and loneliness, couples need to be on the look-out for tell-tale signs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sleep awareness week: 10 foods to help a person sleep at night

According to studies, one in every three adults suffers from sleeplessness and one in every 10 of them have it chronically. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

March 31 no longer deadline to link Aadhaar with bank, mobile, rules SC

The Supreme Court, however, said Aadhaar will be necessary only for social schemes. (Photo: File)

Offered Pakistan, China to be part of India's Chabahar port project: Iran

For India, the investment in Chabahar was important since the port will bolster a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries that would bypass rival Pakistan. (Photo: AFP/File)

J&K: Activist files RTI, gets to know 27 Rohingya Muslim families own SIM cards

Activist Rohit Choudhary had filed a Right to Information application seeking information on the number of Rohingya Muslims living in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

9 CRPF jawans dead after Maoists blow up vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma. (Photo: ANI)

First arrest in Theni forest fire: Police nabs 30-yr-old tourist guide

A 30-year-old man, believed to be a tour guide who led a 36-member trekking group on an ill-fated expedition in the district, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham