Farmers call off stir as Maharashtra accepts demands

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHRUTI GANAPATYE AND AMEY TIRODKAR
Published Mar 13, 2018, 12:38 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 12:38 am IST
Fadnavis to set up a panel to allot agricultural land to tribals.
Around 35,000 farmers across Maharashtra arrive at Ramabai Nagar in Mumbai on Sunday . (Photo: Debasish Dey)
Mumbai: Reeling under pressure from all sides — farmers’ protest, Opposition and ally Shiv Sena slamming the government’s agrarian policies, the BJP-led Maharashtra government on Monday accepted “100% demands” of the agitating farmers, following which the peasants ended their mammoth protest in Mumbai. The government sought six months time from the farmers to fulfil their demands, including right to till forestland, as thousands of farmers converged here in a sea of red.

Under pressure from the opposition and ally Shiv Sena, the BJP-led Maharashtra government on Monday accepted the demands of agitating farmers, including their right to till forest land, as thousands of agriculturists converged here in a sea of red. In a major victory for the farmers who trekked 180 km from Nashik to here over six days under the blazing sun, some even barefooted, the state’s revenue minister Chandrakant patil said their “all demands” are being accepted. He was addressing farmers camping at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai in the presence of CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

 

Talking to reporters outside Vidhan Bhawan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We have agreed to set up a committee to hand over forest land used for farming, to tribals and farmers.” “A meeting was held with representatives of farmers and adivasis at Vidhan Bhawan on Monday. We have agreed to set up a committee to allot agricultural land to tribals provided they submit a proof of pre-2005 land cultivation. We have accepted almost all their demands,” the CM said.
Earlier in the day, Fadnavis, who was under intense pressure to concede the demands of farmers, had said his government was “sensitive and positive” towards their issues. “Around 90 to 95 per cent of the participants are poor tribals. They are fighting for forest land rights. They are landless and can't do farming. The government is sensitive and positive towards their demands,” he said.

