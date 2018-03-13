Contest for Rajya Sabha seat inevitable in Telangana

Hyderabad: Filing of nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections was completed on Monday and in Telangana, a contest is inevitable while in Andhra Pradesh it will be unanimous. For the three Rajya Sa-bha seats in Telangana, four candidates filed nominations: from the TRS, they are J. Santosh Kumar, B. Lingaiah Yadav and B. Prakash Mudiraj and from the Congress, former Uni-on minister Balaram Naik.

AP has three Rajya Sab-ha seats. Sitting MP CM. Ramesh and Kanakame-dala Ravindra Kumar of the TD filed their nominations and from the YSR Co-ngress, Vemireddy Prabh-akar Reddy. All three will be elected unanimously. The last date for withdrawing nominations is March 15. In TS, the Congress does not have the required strength to elect its Rajya Sabha candidate while the TRS has the required strength and all its three candidates will be elected.

In addition to this, the MIM which has 7 MLAs has extended its support to the TRS. To elect each Rajya Sabha candidate the support of 30 MLAs is required; the Congress has only 12 MLAs. Telangana Pradesh Con-gress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Re-ddy on Monday asked the lone CPM MLA, S. Raja-iah, to support its candid-ate. Mr Rajaiah replied that his party will take a decision. The BJP has four MLAs and the TD has two, but they will obviously not support a Congress candidate.