search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

9 CRPF jawan killed after Maoists blow up vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 13, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 2:51 pm IST
The security men were patrolling in forest of Kistaram when Maoists blew up the CRPF's mine-protected vehicle.
The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma. (Representational Image)
 The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma. (Representational Image)

Raipur: Nine personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and few others were injured when suspected Maoists blew up their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, an official said.

The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma, located around 500 kms from Raipur, a paramilitary official told news agency PTI.

 

The security men were conducting an area-domination operation in the forest of Kistaram when the Maoists blew up the CRPF's mine-protected vehicle, he said.

The rebels used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle, the official said. Soon after the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

The attack comes almost 11 months after 25 CRPF jawans were killed by a gang of nearly 300 Naxals at a construction site in Sukma.

Then Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu had termed the attack as a “classic case of mindless killing”.

12 jawans of the CRPF were killed in the same district in March last year.

However, state Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra told the state Legislative Assembly in February that as many as 300 Naxals were reportedly killed in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh in the last two years.

Tags: maoist attack, sukma, chhattisgarh, chhattisgarh maoist attack
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi launches campaign for TB eradication from India by 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event to launch Tuberculosis-Free India Campaign, to meet the goal of ending the epidemic by 2025, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Also seen are Health Minister JP Nadda and Nigerian Health Minister Isaac Adewole. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sleep Awareness Week: 7 reasons to take a break and nap

7 reasons to take a break and have a nap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's next book to focus on refugee experience

What tends to get lost in the current refugee crisis is the humanity behind the statistics. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mangalore pub attack: Right-wing assailants acquitted, twitter expresses shock

Over 30 Sri Ram Sene activists had allegedly barged into the pub on January 24, 2009, and assaulted some women and men, claiming they were violating traditional Indian values. (Representational Image)
 

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan loses cool, attacks media personnel in Kolkata

Hasin Jahan lost her cool and broke a media personnel’s camera, after which she left the place in a SUV. (Photo: PTI)
 

Three-fingered mummies in Peru are aliens, claims controversial Russian scientist

One of the mummies, known as Maria, was found by a team led by controversial Mexican journalist Jamie Maussan in early 2017. (Youtube Screengrab/ Gaia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

First arrest in Theni forest fire: Police nabs 30-yr-old tourist guide

A 30-year-old man, believed to be a tour guide who led a 36-member trekking group on an ill-fated expedition in the district, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

55-yr-old K'taka woman uses slippers to beat up miscreants

The woman without getting scared decided to fight off the miscreants. (Photo: ANI)

Mangaluru pub attack: Despite assault video, Sri Ram Sene chief, others acquitted

On January 24, 2009 Sri Rama Sene activists allegedly stormed ‘Amnesia- the Lounge,’ pub at Balmatta in Mangaluru and assaulted the youngsters, both male and female who were there.

Arvind Kejriwal's advisor quits days after questioning over Delhi chief secy assault

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's advisor submitted his resignation letter in the Chief Minister's Office and sent a copy to the lieutenant governor. (Photo: File).

Telangana Assembly expels 2 Cong MLAs, 11 others for protesting Guv’s address

The suspended members also included Leader of the Opposition K Jana Reddy. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham