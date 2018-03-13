search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

2BHK project: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to look for alternatives sites

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Mar 13, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 2:44 am IST
About 27 locations, where about 10,000 houses are to be constructed are under legal dispute.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to look for alternate sites for the construction of two-bedroom houses for the poor.

About 27 locations, where about 10,000 houses are to be constructed are under legal dispute. The civic body has instructed District Collectors to look for alternate sites in order to speed up the project.

 

According to a GHMC official, the corporation has already changed the location for the construction of 800 houses from Mansanpally in Maheshwaram to Falaknuma. It has now decided to adopt this course of action for the remaining sites under dispute.

The GHMC had identified 481 acres of land across 109 locations in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Sangareddy for the construction of 1 lakh houses. 

Tags: ghmc, construction
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is very difficult to repair: iFixit

While the guys figured out that most of the components are modular and can be replaced independently, the outer shell of the Galaxy S9 makes it difficult to gain access to the internals.
 

Tinder's most right-swiped man shares dating tips

Talking about exes is a big no - not even about places you have visited with your ex. (Photo: Instagram/Stefan-Pierre)
 

Artist paints intricate masterpieces on used teabags

Instead of disposing of used teabags, Ruby Silvious, a Philippines-born, US-based artist is regenerating them into intricate pieces of art. (Photo: Twitter/Ruby Silvious)
 

Albert Einstein's violin fetches more than Rs 3 crores at auction

He started playing a violin at the age of six (Photo: AFP)
 

Google honours Sir Willian Henry Perkin with a doodle on his 180th birthday

It was an accidental discovery made when he was only 18 (Photo: Google)
 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: No-nonsense cop’s eyes set on crime prevention

Anjani Kumar, on the first day in office as CP. (Photo:DC)

CBSE likely to change its curriculum

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Hyderabad: Trade licence must for private schools, colleges

The GHMC has indicated this in its action plan for implementation of trade licence which was submitted to the state government.

Varsities told to establish student counselling system

University Grants Commission

Old City Metro in Hyderabad hits Ashoorkhana block

State government to bring Metro Rail project to the Old City are bound to face another hurdle with Shia community members up in arms against the decision.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham