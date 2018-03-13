2BHK project: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to look for alternatives sites

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to look for alternate sites for the construction of two-bedroom houses for the poor.

About 27 locations, where about 10,000 houses are to be constructed are under legal dispute. The civic body has instructed District Collectors to look for alternate sites in order to speed up the project.

According to a GHMC official, the corporation has already changed the location for the construction of 800 houses from Mansanpally in Maheshwaram to Falaknuma. It has now decided to adopt this course of action for the remaining sites under dispute.

The GHMC had identified 481 acres of land across 109 locations in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Sangareddy for the construction of 1 lakh houses.