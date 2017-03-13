Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC, Poonch-Rawalakot bus suspended

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Mar 13, 2017, 11:41 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 2:35 pm IST
The Indian forces are retaliating strongly and the firing is still on.
Image for representational purpose only
 Image for representational purpose only

Malti: Poonch-Rawalakot bus was on Monday suspended after heavy shelling by the Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Poonch District of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian troop was hit by 82 mm mortar shells fired by the Pakistan Army in second incident of 'unprovoked' ceasefire violation in the last three days.

Troops from Pakistan opened fire four villages. There has been no casualty reported yet.

On Sunday, the Pakistani Army had violated the ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector in the same district.

The Indian forces are retaliating strongly and the firing is still on.

Tags: pakistani army, poonch, line of control
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Virat Kohli wishes Holi, shares an important message

(Photo: AFP)
 

Almost 60 percent women fantasise about their ex while having sex

48 percent men thought of their ex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad goes past Virat Kohli in T20Is

Mohammad Shahzad has now scored 1779 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of 32.34. (Photo: PTI)
 

Leaked: Android 8.0 to include these upgrades

new report suggests that it could be named anything, either Oreo or something else starting with ‘O’.
 

Rape, murder will be allowed in shocking new Russian reality show

Not even the birth of a baby would make them halt the play (Photo: AFP)
 

Karan hits back at Kangana’s ‘nepotism’ accusation, this time on KWK

The controvesial statements of Kargana Ranaut and Karan Johar against each other have been in the news recently.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manipur Governor asks Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh to resign

Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Jethmalani berates Justice Karnan, says 'Don't destroy or weaken judiciary'

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Ram Jethmalani (Photo: PTI)

Pro-ISIS group praises Saifullah as 'example' for Indian Muslims

Saifullah, who was killed in a stand off with the ATS, in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Crorepati count rises in UP Assembly; 1/4th MLAs face serious criminal cases

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya, with face smeared with colours, celebrates with supporters the counting trends showing the party's pyrrhic victory in the state assembly polls, at BJP office in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: BWSSB vigilance squad flooded with water theft calls

After the squad was set up, we decided to take the help of the citizens in tracking down the culprits. The board is losing a huge share of its revenue in the form of water leakages and thefts. To plug the huge financial losses we encouraged citizens to call us and let us know about theft so that we can carry out raids and take action,” he added. 
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham