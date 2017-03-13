J&K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC, Poonch-Rawalakot bus suspended

Malti: Poonch-Rawalakot bus was on Monday suspended after heavy shelling by the Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Poonch District of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian troop was hit by 82 mm mortar shells fired by the Pakistan Army in second incident of 'unprovoked' ceasefire violation in the last three days.

Troops from Pakistan opened fire four villages. There has been no casualty reported yet.

On Sunday, the Pakistani Army had violated the ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector in the same district.

The Indian forces are retaliating strongly and the firing is still on.