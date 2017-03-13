Nation, Current Affairs

Explosive arrows killed CRPF men in Sukma

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published Mar 13, 2017, 3:19 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 3:18 am IST
Weapons recovered at Sukma ambush site. (Photo: DC)
New Delhi: Initial investigation into Chhattisgarh’s Sukma Naxal attack, in which 12 CRPF personnel were killed on Saturday, have revealed that it was extremely brutal and lethal in which the Maoists not only used arrowhead explosives and IEDs, but they also stabbed the security personnel repeatedly with sharp-edged weapons.

This was one of the deadliest Naxal attacks ever since the NDA government came to power in 2014. “The intensity of the attack can be gauged from the fact that Naxals stabbed the CRPF personnel repeatedly to ensure that they were dead,” a senior security official said.

“First, the Naxals used IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and shot several rounds at the CRPF’s road-opening party, following which they stabbed the security personnel. Such brutality by Naxals has not been seen in recent times,” the official added. The incident took place in South Bastar’s Sukma, which is a stronghold of the Naxals.

The Central Reserve Police Force’s road-opening team had gone there to secure an under-construction road between Bhejji and Kokacherru. Rajnath Singh has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to each of the slain CRPF personnel’s kin.

