Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palanisami on Sunday condoled the death of a CRPF jawan from the state in a Naxal attack at Chattisgarh. "I was deeply grieved and anguished at the killing of CRPF constable K. Shankar who hails from Kazhumaram village of Villupuram district," Palanisami said.

“I have ordered immediate release of `20 lakh solatium to the kin of the deceased,” he said in an official release.