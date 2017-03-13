Nation, Current Affairs

Britjo funeral today: Fishermen to withdraw protest after burying SL firing victim

He was shot dead on March 6 allegedly by the Lankan Navy personnel while fishing in a mechanised boat off Katchatheevu islet.
Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with family members of the bereaved fisherman. (Photo: DC)
Rameswaram: Fishermen who have been agitating over the killing of their colleague allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy have decided to withdraw their six-day old protest on Monday following an assurance by Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman (Commerce and Industry) and Pon Radhakrishnan (Road transport, highways and shipping), in this pilgrim town on Sunday.

According to Arulanandam, president of the fishermen Struggle Committee who held talks with the two ministers at a hotel here, both had assured that the fishermen’s demands would be met. Following this, they decided to call off their agitation by Monday evening after the funeral of the slain fisherman Britjo was performed. He was shot dead on March 6 allegedly by the Lankan Navy personnel while fishing in a mechanised boat off Katchatheevu islet.

The fishermen have been protesting since March 7, refusing to receive the body of the youth unless a Central Minister visited the island and assured that such incidents would not recur. Earlier in the day, the Commerce Minister accompanied by Mr. Radhakrishnan, visited the fishermen at nearby Thangachimadam and appealed to them and also the mother of 22-year old Britjo to end the agitation and arrange for his burial.

Later, the Ministers held talks with the leaders of the fishermen. Ramanthapuram district collector S. Natarajan and other officials were also present. Mr. Natarajan told reporters that the fishermen had agreed to withdraw the agitation on Monday after the funeral was held. Another fishermen leader P. Sesuraja said the community had already given a caon Monday. After the fast, the funeral would be held and the agitation would be withdrawn, he added.  

The decision to withdraw the stir comes two days after Sri Lanka released 53 Indian fishermen, arrested in the recent past, as per a decision by the two countries to set free fishermen in each other’s custody to defuse the tension in the wake of Britjo’s killing.

 Investigation into killing is on, steps will be taken to prevent killings in future: The minister told the fishermen that their grievances over such attacks would be conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “who will find a permanent solution to the issue.” Speaking to reporters after meeting the fishermen, Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman said the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo had taken up the matter with Sri Lanka within two hours of Britjo being killed.

 The island nation had not kept its promise during the tripartite talks that Indian fishermen crossing the International Maritime boundary line would not be harmed, and would only be arrested.

The Indian High Commission Secretary will raise the issue of killing the fisherman at the March 16 tripartite talks, she said and added that investigation was on into the killing after which suitable steps will be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents. She said the Centre would take steps to see that those who opened fire on the fisherman were brought to justice. Discussions were also on with Sri Lanka to release the 136 boats seized by the island nation, she said.

Tags: sri lankan navy, pon radhakrishnan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Rameswaram

