Jaitley back as Defence Minister after Prez accepts Parrikar's resignation

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 13, 2017, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 3:43 pm IST
Parrikar resigned as the Defence Minister on Monday and will take over as the Chief Minister of Goa tomorrow.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will once again take additional charge as the Defence Minister after Manohar Parrikar resigned from the post to take over as the Chief Minister of Goa.

Jaitley had the additional charge of the Defence Ministry from May 2014 to November 2014.

The decision was taken after Parrikar resigned on Monday. President Pranab Mukherjee, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted Parrikar's resignation from the Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.

He will take oath as the Chief Minister of Goa on Tuesday.

The BJP, which failed to cross the half-way mark in the assembly polls with its tally dipping to 13 from 21, pulled off a coup on Sunday by enlisting the support of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two Independents, to reach the magic figure of 21 in the 40-member house.

Governor Mridula Sinha invited Parrikar to form the next government in the coastal state last night after he submitted a letter of support of 21 legislators.

