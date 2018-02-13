Shivraj Singh Chouhan to waive farm loans, give bonus for wheat yield

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday, announced slew of sops for the farmers, introducing bonus on wheat procurement and declaring to waive interest on farm loans in the state.

MP is slated to go to Assembly polls in November-December this year.

Mr Chouhan also announced more relief to farmers under his flagship scheme, Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, introduced in the state three months ago, to stop distress sale of farm produce with direct intervention from the government.

Addressing a farmers’ convention here, Mr Chouhan announced a bonus of `200 on every quintal of wheat over and above its MSP.

The state government is currently procuring wheat directly from the farmers at the MSP of `1,735 per quintal.

He also declared to make an upward revision of the bonus on wheat to `265 per quintal over and above its MSP in the coming season.

Mr Chouhan also announced to better the BBY to provide more relief to the farmers under the scheme.

Under the revised scheme, the farmers would be given the option of storing their produce in a licensed warehouses for four months to wait for suitable prices for their produce in the market and the state government would pay a monthly subsidy to them for the same period.