Job opportunities only for those referred by AIADMK workers: TN min

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 13, 2018, 10:33 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2018, 11:14 am IST
'Only those who you point will get job opportunities,' Sengottaiyan told AIADMK workers.
The minister's team members said that he had made the statement to the party workers. (Photo: DC/File)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan courted controversy after he said on Sunday that job opportunities would be provided to only those who are recommended by the ruling AIADMK workers.

"You do not have to worry. In future, only those who you point will get job opportunities," the minister told party workers in Gobichettipalayam, according to NDTV.

 

"This assurance and this idea have been expressed to the party high command when our chief minister and the deputy chief minister and we were seated," Sengottaiyan said. 

"This government is forever ready to take you to the peak if the cadre decide to run the party in the best way," he added.

The minister's team members told NDTV that he had made the statement to the party workers.

"He referred to appointment of sweepers and office assistants in ration shops. He had responded to a specific question on this," they said.

Earlier in February, another AIADMK minister, Sellur K Raju said that government welfare measures would be given only to AIADMK card holders, even as Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that such schemes were meant for all.

"AIADMK party card is what identifies us and is equal to our life itself.... every party member should have it. All party members should have the card. Only if you have it, can you get government welfare schemes benefits either for you or your family," he had said.

