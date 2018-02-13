search on deccanchronicle.com
'Chhoti soch': No students allowed in campus on Valentine's Day, says Lucknow varsity

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 13, 2018, 11:38 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2018, 11:38 am IST
The university warned that disciplinary action would be taken against those found violating the advisory.
The varsity indirectly asked students to celebrate Maha Shivratri and avoid the influence of 'Western' culture. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Lucknow: In a bizzare incident, Lucknow University issued an advisory asking its students to not roam in the university premises on Valentine's Day.

It warned that disciplinary action would be taken against those found violating the advisory.

 

The varsity indirectly asked students to celebrate Maha Shivratri and avoid the influence of 'Western' culture.

The advisory also asked parents to not send students to the campus on the day.

Students protested against the move and called it 'an example of chhoti soch'.

"You've declared a holiday on that day, but telling students to not enter university premises isn't right at all. If we won't enter the university, then who will?," a student asked.

