search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The visitors do not have a great record at the venue, having lost all five ODIs they have played since 1992. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 5th ODI: Dhawan departs early, Rabada strikes
 
Nation, Current Affairs

With 177 cr asset, Chandrababu richest CM, Manik Sarkar poorest: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 13, 2018, 11:59 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
The report also noted that out of 31 chief ministers, 35 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is the wealthiest CM with declared assets worth over Rs 177 crore. (Photo: PTI)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is the wealthiest CM with declared assets worth over Rs 177 crore. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) have revealed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is the wealthiest CM with declared assets worth over Rs 177 crore while the lowest declared asset is of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar (Rs 27 lakh).

Giving Andhra Pradesh CM company in this exclusive club, are the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, whose assets are worth Rs 129 crore, and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who has Rs 48 crore to his name.

 

An analysis of the self sworn affidavits filed by chief ministers of 29 states and two Union Territories throws up interesting facts. Like Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has declared assets worth Rs 30 lakh only, with no immovable assets.

The report by ADR and NEW also analysed that around 35 per cent or 11 out 31 chief ministers in state and Union Territories across the nation have criminal cases against them.

These were the most recent affidavits filed by them prior to contesting the elections.

Click here to read the report.

Criminal cases

"Out of the all 31 chief ministers analysed from state assemblies and Union territories, 11 (35 per cent) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves," the ADR report noted.

Further, 26 per cent chief minister have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and criminal intimidation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has one charge related to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420), ten charges related to rioting (IPC Section-147), ten charges related to Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object (IPC Section-149) among others.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has one charge related to murder (IPC Section-302), attempt to murder (IPC Section-307), Punishment for Rioting (IPC Section-147) among others.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has two charges related to Abetment of such assault, if the assault is committed (IPC Section-134), one charge related to voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means (IPC Section-324).

Punjab Chief Minister Amardinder Singh has two charges related to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420), two charges related to Forgery of valuable security, will, etc. (IPC Section-467), two charges related to Forgery for purpose of cheating (IPC Section-468) and one charge related to Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent (IPC Section-409) among others.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has four charges related to Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (IPC Section-332), five charges related to Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188), four charges related to every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed and four charges related to Defamation (IPC Section-499).

Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has a charged related to Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class (IPC Section-295) among others.

Education and Gender

In terms of educational qualification, 10 per cent or 3 chief ministers out of 31 are 12th pass, 39 per cent or 12 CMs are graduate, 32 per cent or 10 CMs are graduate professional, 16 per cent or 5 chief ministers are post graduate and a mere 3 per cent or 1 chief minister is doctorate.

The sex ratio is, however, skewed as out of 31 there are only three female CMs.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, wealthiest chief minister, manik sarkar, association for democratic reforms, national election watch
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Valentine’s Day 2018: Young Mumbai chef whips up diabetic desserts for special day

Meet Harsh Kedia, at 21, the young lad from Mumbai is already whipping up a storm with his diabetic desserts.
 

Illuminati is real, claims former Canadian Defense Minister

The statement made him the highest ranking government official worldwide to do so. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

Video: Ultimate Dad joke involves 12'' dildo, airport security and a red-faced son

We all may have been embarrassed by our parents, but not like this. (Photo: Facebook/ Ted Andressen)
 

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 5th ODI: Dhawan departs early, Rabada strikes

The visitors do not have a great record at the venue, having lost all five ODIs they have played since 1992. (Photo: BCCI)
 

5 things for single people to do on Valentine’s Day

5 ways single people can spend Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

American woman with headaches wakes up with British accent

The mum of seven suffers from a rare medical condition diagnosed as Foreign Accent Syndrome - a condition usually associated with neurological damage. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Chhoti soch': No students allowed in campus on Valentine's Day, says Lucknow varsity

The varsity indirectly asked students to celebrate Maha Shivratri and avoid the influence of 'Western' culture. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kejriwal's anniversary ad stuck over 'seen and unseen forces' reference

In the video advertisement, the chief minister talks about works done by the AAP government in health, education and other sectors in the last three years and the hurdles it has faced since coming to power. (Photo: File)

Job opportunities only for those referred by AIADMK workers: TN min

The minister's team members said that he had made the statement to the party workers. (Photo: DC/File)

To Cong’s ‘misogyny’ tweet on Modi, BJP says ‘B-grade video production house’

The video by Congress shows Modi's remarks over Renuka Chowdhury's laughter, his reported statement on Sonia Gandhi and his '50-crore girlfriend' remark about Shashi Tharoor's wife, Sunanda Pushkar, as well as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks terming marriage a 'contract'. (Photo: PTI)

'Gangs of Wasseypur-like situation' to arise if 'outsiders' handle mining: Goa min

Goa Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai said it would be better to close down the mining industry than it being handled by people from outside the state. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham