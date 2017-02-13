Nation, Current Affairs

Uttar Pradesh polls: Amit Shah cautions against ‘unholy’ tie-up

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 13, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 2:26 am IST
The main rival in these two phases is BSP. In the next phases, the rival will be SP, Shah said.
BJP National President Amit Shah with party leaders at an election rally. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday said BSP is the main rival in first two phases of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and Samajwadi Party in the rest, as he accused Akhilesh Yadav of getting into an “unholy alliance”.

“As per the trend of first phase, we will get more than 50 seats (out of 73). In the first two phases we will be getting more than 90 seats (out of total 140). The main rival in these two phases is BSP. In the next phases, the rival will be SP,” Mr Shah said.

He said that this assumption was based on the feedback received form party workers and leaders who had extensively toured the region. Mr Shah said that in the second phase, the party’s expects to win more than 40 seats.

He said that his party had received encouraging response from the people who went through its manifesto. He pointed out that issues like prompt payment of cane dues to farmers, loan waiver for small farmers and setting up of anti-Romeo squads had found favour with the voters.

Tags: amit shah, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

