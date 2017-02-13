TJAC set to hold rally against TRS for delay in recruitment

Hyderabad: The TRS is facing the heat of TJAC over the issue of providing government jobs to youth. As part of this, the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) headed by Prof. Kodandaram has announced a huge rally of students in the city on February 22 to exert pressure on the TRS government to issue notifications to fill nearly two lakh vacancies in various departments.

The rally has been planned from Sundarayya Vignana Kendram at Bagh Lingampally to Indira Park along lines of the 2012 Million March at Tank Bund. The police, however, is yet to give permission for the rally.

This is for the first time that the TJAC, which spearheaded the Telangana movement — is taking on the TRS directly by holding a huge rally in the city.

Prof Kodandaram is touring all the districts to mobilise students for the rally.

With this, the state government has stepped up efforts to announce 10,000 fresh vacancies in districts to pacify youth and the unemployed. The finance department has issued instructions to all departments to identify vacancies to meet the requirement on account of increase in districts from 10 to 31.

“The government is yet to make permanent allocation of staff in new districts. Options will be given to the existing staff first to choose districts and permanent allo-tment will be made accordingly. This will give a clear picture on actual vacancies for recruitment by May,” said finance minister Etela Rajender.