Polls to 2 seats in UP, U'khand postponed after SP, BSP candidates die

PTI
Published Feb 13, 2017, 8:25 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 8:25 am IST
As per law, if candidates of recognised party die, it is countermanded and party is given time to field a new candidate.
 SP candidate Chandrashekhar Kanaujia, who died of a heart attack on Sunday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Elections to one constituency each in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were postponed on Sunday following the death of candidates.

Election Commission said here that following the death of SP candidate Chandrashekhar of Alapur (ST) constituency the election has been postponed.

Similarly, due to death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh in a road accident, the election to Karnaprayag seat has also been postponed.

The polls in both the places were to be held on February 15.

As per law, if candidates of recognised party die, it is countermanded and party is given time to field a new candidate and polling fixed for new date.

The new dates will be announced later.

Tags: uttar pradesh polls, uttarakhand polls, chandrashekhar kanaujia, sp candidate, bsp candidate dies
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

