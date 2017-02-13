Nation, Current Affairs

Ask TN Governor to invite Sasikala for swearing-in: PIL filed in SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 13, 2017, 2:21 pm IST
The top court last week refused to grant an urgent hearing on a PIL that sought to put on hold Sasikala’s swearing-in.
AIADMK chief VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking direction to Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to invite AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan to form the government within 24 hours.

The AIADMK’s official Twitter handle said that the PIL was filed by one AL Sharma.

Meanwhile, GS Mani, lawyer for Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, filed a caveat before the apex court stating that the court should hear his side of the matter before passing any judgement in the Sasikala case.

The Supreme Court had earlier not listed the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against Sasikala for hearing on Monday.

The top court last week refused to grant an urgent hearing on a PIL that sought to put on hold Sasikala’s swearing-in as Tamil Nadu chief minister till it passed judgment in the DA case against her.

A bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice NV Ramana and Justice DY Chandrachud said "sorry declined" as the petitioner urged the bench to hear the plea.

The PIL was filed by Chennai resident Senthil Kumar, General Secretary of NGO Satta Panchayat Iyakkam.

Kumar has contended that if Sasikala is convicted and is forced to resign, there is a possibility of riots erupting all over Tamil Nadu.

He said law and order may worsen in such an eventuality as the state was already facing a “desperate situation” due to cyclone, demonetization and death of Jayalalithaa.

The petitioner claimed in case the appeal against her acquittal results in conviction, the AIADMK workers may once again protest and disturb the normal life of Tamil Nadu, adding that he filed the plea in the interest of people of Tamil Nadu and to maintain the peace in the state.

Tags: public interest litigation (pil), sasikala, ch vidyasagar rao, panneerselvam, supreme court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

