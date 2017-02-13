 LIVE !  :  Indian bowlers came to the party as Bangladesh fail to put up a fight on day five of the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: Bangladesh 7 down, India move closer to victory
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Panneerselvam to leave for TN secretariat, assume duties as CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 13, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Panneerselvam now has 7 AIADMK MLAs on his side, in his ongoing power struggle with party general secretary Sasikala.
Caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)
 Caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will on Monday leave for the state secretariat, to once again assume duties as the CM.

Before leaving for the secretariat, the caretaker CM offered prayers and met supporters at his residence.

Police personnel have been deputed in large numbers outside the secretariat.

Panneerselvam now has 7 out of 134 AIADMK MLAs on his side, in his ongoing power struggle with party general secretary Sasikala Natarajan. 11 MPs have also provided support to OPS.

Meanwhile, DMK working president MK Stalin also arrived at the Tamil Nadu secretariat on Monday.

OPS on Sunday said the 129 MLAs, staying in a private resort near Chennai, should be ‘released’ and they should meet people in their respective constituencies to get a sense of the public mood.

He said Sasikala should release the legislators from the resort and allow them to meet the people.

Panneerselvam also alleged that by shedding crocodile tears, Sasikala kept the MLAs on her side.

"Let her release them...so that they can go to their respective consitutencies and meet the people and take a good decision," he told reporters in Chennai.

Stressing that the Tamil people were well aware of the current political scenario, he said, "Not only in India, people across the globe are monitoring the situation."

Noting that he was working as per his conscience, Panneerselvam said he did not invite any of his Cabinet colleagues when he had gone to meditate at Amma's (Jayalalithaa) memorial last week after which he said he was forced to quit from the Chief Minister's post.

Asserting that he was always a staunch loyalist of Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam said, "In the last 20 years not even once has Amma criticised me."

Tags: o panneerselvam, aiadmk, tn secretariat, sasikala, mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

AIADMK Spokeperson Vaigai Chelvan (Photo: YouTube)

Majority of MLAs with Sasikala: AIADMK spokesperson

Vaigai Chelvan also speculated that there are high chances of the Governor meeting Sasikala today.
13 Feb 2017 1:08 PM
Acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

Release 129 MLAs, let them take 'good decision': OPS to Sasikala

Panneerselvam had alleged on Sunday that by shedding crocodile tears, Sasikala kept the MLAs on her side.
13 Feb 2017 8:01 AM
Chief Minister O Panneerselvam with supporters at his residence in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

I was subjected to harassment, torture for years; only Amma backed me: OPS

Accusing Sasikala of ‘shedding crocodile tears’, Panneerselvam said his camp would prove their strength in the Assembly.
12 Feb 2017 9:11 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitterati slam Virender Sehwag after Blind T20 World Cup tweet

Virender Sehwag has gained a lot of fan following for his exploits on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Adele wins top awards at Grammys, Beyonce dazzles with her

Beyonce may have lost out the top trophy to Adele, but her performance was the highpoint of the ceremony. (Photo source AFP)
 

When Irfan Pathan was asked why he chose India and not Pakistan despite being Muslim

Irfan Pathan, who played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India, scored over 1800 runs and picked up 301 wickets with a first over hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006 the pick of the lot. (Photo: AP)
 

Ramiz Raja wants total ban on players involved in match-fixing

Pakistan's former Test captain Ramiz Raja has slammed the cricketers suspended on charges of match-fixing. (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi may ditch Qualcomm in its next smartphone

(Representational image)
 

Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny sent to jail

Arafat Sunny along with his mother is under investigation for demanding dowry from a woman. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After Jallikattu in TN, Kambala now legal in K'taka as Assembly passes bill

The Karnataka High Court in an interim order, in November 2016, had stayed holding of Kambala on a petition by PETA. (Photo: File)

Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan fails to attend SC hearing in contempt case

The bench, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, had asked him to appear before the apex court in person on Monday. (Photo: File)

Campaigning for 2nd phase of UP polls to end today

The fate of senior leaders like Azam Khan from Rampur, former union minister Jitin Prasad from Tilhar will be decided in the 2nd phase of polling. (Photo: Representational Image)

On World Radio Day, Modi urges radio industry to remain vibrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

UP elections: Homemakers jump into poll fray, to contest for their husbands

In Meja seat in Allahabad, Uday Bhan Karwariya, having a number of cases against him, has passed on the baton to his wife Neelam Karwaria, to contest on a BJP ticket. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham