Panneerselvam asked me to take over as CM after Jaya's death: Sasikala

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 13, 2017, 2:41 pm IST
The AIADMK general secretary demanded that Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao immediately invite her to form the government.
 AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala speaks at her Poes Garden residence. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan on Monday claimed that it was acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who asked her to take over the CM’s post after the death of Jayalalithaa.

“Panneerselvam asked me to take charge, but I said I can't, at this juncture. So he was given the responsibility,” Sasikala claimed in a speech at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai.

The AIADMK chief also stated that she ‘came to know of a conspiracy’ after Jayalalithaa’s death.

“When Amma passed away, I came to know about conspiracy being hatched to divide the party,” she said.

Sasikala said that she had ‘stood firm’ for the sake of the party despite being in ‘so much pain’ following Jayalalithaa’s death.

“All of you must know what is the truth,” she added.

“People who have deserted us are trying to divide the AIADMK organisation. I won't let this happen. We have seen 1000 such 'Panneerselvams'. For the past 33 years, we both (Amma and I) have seen everything. So I am not scared,” Sasikala thundered.

She demanded that the Governor immediately invite her to form the government.

A total of 7 MLAs and 11 AIADMK MPs have so far joined Panneerselvam, while Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao is yet to take a decision on swearing-in Sasikala as the CM. On Monday, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Governor to invite Sasikala to form the government within 24 hours.

