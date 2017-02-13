Will happily leave resort with MLAs after SC verdict tomorrow: Sasikala

Chennai: A day ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in disproportionate assets case, AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala on Monday said that she and her MLAs, staying at a resort at Koovathur, will leave the place ‘happily’ on Tuesday after the apex court pronounces the judgement.

The Supreme Court will pronounce tomorrow at 10:30 AM the much-awaited judgement in a disproportionate assets case, in which late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and V K Sasikala were accused.

The verdict is being eagerly awaited as Sasikala, who has been elected the leader of AIADMK legislature party, has already made a claim for the post of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and her relatives V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, were accused of allegedly amassing disproportionate asserts to the tune of Rs 66.65 crore during her first term as Chief Minister from 1991 to 1996.

Addressing around 100 MLAs staying at the Golden Bay Resorts, Sasikala said “We will leave this place happily tomorrow.” MLAs were seen applauding and screaming that she would emerge a winner in the case.

"We have decided to do everything in a peaceful manner because we have to face people for the next four years," Sasikala said.

For the third day in a row, Sasikala held 'key discussions' with party MLAs put up at the resort and will spend the night at the resort.

She had held discussions with her MLAs at the resort on Saturday and Sunday and stressed the need to stay united to form the government.

Remembering late chief minister Jayalalithaa, Sasikala broke down and said AIADMK government would continue to rule Tamil Nadu.

Attacking Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, she said, “They (OPS camp) have been threatening woman MLAs of dire consequences if they don't move over to his camp.”

Before meeting the MLAs, Sasikala toured the Koovathur village. "I walked into a house and saw a portrait of Amma. It shows how Amma continues to live in the hearts of the people," she said.

On February 5, Sasikala was elected as the party's Legislature Leader, a step towards her elevation as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam had revolted against her, alleging that he was forced to step down for her. Support has been swelling for Panneerselvam, with a state minister and six MLAs (one of them is also a Minister) and 11 MPs switching over to his camp.