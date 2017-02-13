Kerala: Another BJP worker hacked to death, party blames CPI(M)

Pro-BJP organizations in Kerala have sought Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s intervention to stop the spate of political killings in the state. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kochi: A 20-year old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Nirmal was hacked to death late on Sunday night in Mukkattukara of Thrissur district.

The BJP has alleged that Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers are behind murder of Nirmal, and have called for a strike in Thrissur district today, reported ANI.

Kerala has recently seen a spate of political violence. In January, a BJP worker was stabbed to death allegedly by CPI(M) activists at Andaloor in Dharmadam, the constituency of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The attack on Santosh (52) took place when he was alone in his house.

The same day, a country bomb was hurled at the RSS Karyalaya at nearby Thaliparamba. Though none was injured, the window panes of the office were damaged.

Though Santosh was rushed to the hospital, he died on the way, Kannur Superintendent of Police K P Philip said.

BJP observed a hartal in the district, where the 57th state School Arts festival was on. Shops and businesses downed shutters and vehicles went off the roads.

Pro-BJP organizations in Kerala have sought Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s intervention to stop the spate of political killings in the state.