Judicial database being used to forge FIR for bails

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Feb 13, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 3:03 am IST
Cyber experts believe that such an incident poses a question mark over the security of the database of judicial authorities.
The CBI has initiated a probe under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against the accused.
New Delhi: In an instance of ‘breach of security’ of the judicial database available online, the CBI has for the first time come cross an alarming trend in cyber crime in which documents are being used to forge and fabricate the copy of the FIR to secure ‘regular bail’ by allegedly manipulating the software of the Patna High Court in a case of economic offence of 2012.

Cyber experts believe that such an incident poses a question mark over the security of the database of judicial authorities that are available online.

Sources said, “The CBI has initiated a probe under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against the accused, which includes a senior advocate, Raj Nandan Prasad  (AOR No. 3001) of the Patna HC, Chandradeo Prasad and Binod Kumar (both advocate’s clerks), Kalu Ram and other private persons. Private persons include three residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.”

MHA website hacked, to remain suspended
The Union home ministry’s website was suspected to have been hacked on Sunday, following which it was immediately blocked by the authorities. Multiple security and intelligence agencies have launched a full-scale probe into the incident.

People familiar with the matter said the website will remain suspended as more safeguards were being put in place. The site was blocked immediately by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) after the suspected hacking and some “abnormal technical activity” were noticed.

The NIC provides security and support to the Centre’s e-governance programmes. Probes are on to ascertain whether some data has either been tampered with or stolen from the website. “Apart from some central intelligence agencies, computer emergency response teams are also investigating the hacking,” said a senior official.

