search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and co will look to level the series, while and Faf du Plessis and his side look to wrap it up with a win. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 1: Kohli's men aim for early strikes after losing toss
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Smoke from Pongal bonfire disrupts flight services in Chennai

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jan 13, 2018, 9:21 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2018, 9:54 am IST
As many as 18 arriving flights were diverted to Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports.
Between 4-8 am, both the incoming and the outgoing air traffic suffered, airport officials said, adding the services were expected to resume after 9 am. (Representational image)
 Between 4-8 am, both the incoming and the outgoing air traffic suffered, airport officials said, adding the services were expected to resume after 9 am. (Representational image)

Chennai: Flight services in and out of Chennai suffered on Saturday following a thick cover of smoke due to 'Bhogi' festival celebrations, airport officials said.

Between 4-8 am, both the incoming and the outgoing air traffic suffered.

 

Flight services resumed after 9 am.

 

As many as 18 arriving flights were diverted to Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports. They flew in from various destinations such as Kuwait, Sharjah and Delhi.

No flights took off during this period, resulting in delays and scores of passengers waiting at the airport.

A report on NDTV quoted a senior officer at the airport saying, “The visibility has dipped to 50 metres and since 3:30 am we have no flight activity. We hope there would be interested in an hour once breeze sets in clearing the air."

Bhogi, celebrated ahead of the Tamil harvest festival Pongal on Sunday, involves burning of old articles in a symbolic gesture of bidding adieu to the old and welcoming the new.

The celebrations started on Saturday morning with people setting bonfires on the streets with agricultural and household waste.

Bonfires made using mats, paper, clothes and cardboard boxes dotted the streets of Chennai from as early as four on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, motorists plied their vehicles with their headlights on following the smoke cover which descended on the city and its neighbourhoods.

The government launches regular awareness campaigns ahead of Bhogi, aimed at smoke-free celebrations of the day.

Over the last ten years, the pollution control board in Tamil Nadu has been generating awareness ahead of Pongal, asking people to avoid burning materials.

Tags: chennai airport, pongal, bhogi festival, tamil nadu pollution control board, smoke
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Café is too main stream; why not connect at your own workspace?

Co-working spaces have come with a totally overarching facility and setup that allows firms to let go of the maintenance and relinquish the need of facility management.
 

Here's how your Facebook timeline changed over the years

Facebook says it will highlight posts you are most likely to engage with and make time spent on social media more “meaningful.”
 

Stephen Hawking dead, claim conspiracy theorists

According to Conspiracy Theorists, Professor Hawking, Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge, died in 1985 - three years before the publication of his best-selling book A Brief History of Time. (Photo: AP)
 

There's no room for games with pop-up porn malware on PlayStore: Google

The malware also sought to trick users into installing fake security apps, and could open the door for other attacks such as theft of user credentials. (Representative Image)
 

No pedal to the metal in GM's planned self-driving Cruise AV car

GM’s prototype self-driving vehicles have been developed in San Francisco by Cruise Automation, the onetime startup that GM acquired in March 2016 for a reported $1 billion.
 

This new kind of onion won't make you cry when you cut it

Newly developed onions won't have you in tears when you chop them. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul 'politicising internal matters' of SC: BJP slams Cong chief

Terming the concern voiced by the judges as 'extremely important', Congress president Rahul Gandhi also called for a probe into the mysterious death of judge BH Loya. (Photo: File)

Breaking prejudice, US based IIT grad married gay lover in Maharashtra

With the blessings of their families and friends, Yavatmal native Hrishi Mohankumar Sathawane (40) married Vinh, from Vietnam at a hotel a few distance away from the office of the Superintendent of Police. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal lab quells fears of bird flu

The samples of farm chicken were from Yelahanka and Nelamangala.(Representational Image)

This Bengaluru girl will be the face of yoga, Ayush

Neha Goyal works as a corporate trainer at a bank

Bengaluru: No segregation, clinics dump waste

Biomedical waste
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham