SC uprising: KK Venugopal to meet CJI today, says 'unity' to return by Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 13, 2018, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
CJI Misra is likely to hold a meeting with the four judges as well, and is expected to address the press later on Saturday.
The meeting comes in wake of the allegations made by four Supreme Court judges against the CJI at a press meet. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Ahead of his meeting with Chief justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal on Saturday expressed hope for a positive outcome.

While leaving from his residence, Venugopal said, "Let us hope everything goes down very well. I hope that everything will be settled."

 

"Unity among Supreme Court judges will return by Monday," the Attorney General told NDTV.

"We hope the entire issue will be settled in the larger interest of the institution. Judges are persons of wisdom and statesmanship and experience. We hope they won't allow the issue to escalate," he said.

The meeting comes in wake of the allegations made by four Supreme Court judges against the CJI at a first of its kind press conference held yesterday.

The four Justices Madan B Lokur, Kurien Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Jasti Chelameswar questioned the conduct of the CJI, saying that their efforts have failed in convincing the latter to take steps to protect the institution.

CJI Misra is likely to hold a meeting with the four judges as well, and is expected to address the press later on Saturday.

One of the four judges, Justice J Chelameswar leaving from his residence earlier in the day increases the likelihood of such a meeting.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Nripendra Misra was also seen outside CJI Misra's residence in Delhi.

Supreme Court Bar Association will also be holding a meeting over the same and will address the press, later on Saturday.

On Friday, the four Supreme Court judges addressed the media, appealing to the nation to save their institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive. 

