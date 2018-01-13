search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and co will look to level the series, while and Faf du Plessis and his side look to wrap it up with a win. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 1: Kohli's men aim for early strikes after losing toss
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul 'politicising internal matters' of SC: BJP slams Cong chief

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2018, 8:58 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2018, 8:58 am IST
Rahul said the points raised by 4 SC judges were important and are needed to be looked into carefully.
Terming the concern voiced by the judges as 'extremely important', Congress president Rahul Gandhi also called for a probe into the mysterious death of judge BH Loya. (Photo: File)
 Terming the concern voiced by the judges as 'extremely important', Congress president Rahul Gandhi also called for a probe into the mysterious death of judge BH Loya. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Friday demanded a "thorough probe" into issues flagged by four Supreme Court judges over its functioning, prompting a strong reaction from the ruling BJP that accused its rivals of "politicising internal matters" of the judiciary.

Terming the concern voiced by the judges as "extremely important", Congress president Rahul Gandhi also called for a probe into the mysterious death of judge BH Loya, who died in 2014 when he was hearing the sensational Sohrabuddin Sheikh murder case in which BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused but later discharged.

 

The four SC judges, including J Chelameshwar, second in seniority to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, had earlier in the day raised questions about the functioning of the apex court, saying things there were "not in order".

Also Read: SC admin not in order, democracy at stake, say 4 top judges in open dissent

They had accused Misra of "selectively" allocating cases to benches among other things, which they claimed, adversely affected the judiciary and threatened democracy.

"I think the points that have been raised by the four judges are extremely important. They have mentioned there is a threat to democracy. It needs to be looked into carefully. They also made a point about judge Loya's case. I think that is also something that needs to be investigated properly. It needs to be looked at from the highest level of the Supreme Court," Gandhi told reporters in Delhi on Friday evening.

In his brief statement, Gandhi said that all citizens who love the idea of justice and believe in the Supreme Court were looking at the developments, and therefore it was important that those were addressed.

The BJP shot back, with its spokesman Sambit Patra accusing the Congress of politicising internal matters of the judiciary.

On the Congress seeking a probe into Loya's death by the highest level of the Supreme Court, Patra said the main opposition party should refrain from commenting on issues pending before the Supreme Court.

The apex court is hearing two PILs seeking an independent investigation into circumstances leading to Loya's death in Nagpur where he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

"Politics by political parties of the country, outside the judicial purview, trying to drag issues which are internal to the judiciary and politicise that is something which should not be attempted. The Congress party has attempted the same, it has tried its best to politicise internal issues of judiciary. And we firmly believe that this is wrong," Patra told reporters in the national capital.

Patra said the Congress should know it has lost "elections after elections" since 2014, when the BJP stormed to power and the Modi government was formed. "Any attempt to fish for opportunity to politicise issues when none exist is politically wrong," he said.

On Gandhi calling for a probe into the death of Loya, Patra said none has the right to comment on issues that are pending before the Supreme Court. "I think Congress should know that," he added.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said a thorough investigation was required to understand how the independence and integrity of the judiciary was getting "affected", after the judges said many "less than desirable" things had taken place in the apex court.

He said it was necessary for the three wings of democracy -- the executive, the legislature and the judiciary – to ensure that whatever issues had been raised were corrected.

Former Rajya Sabha member Sharad Yadav called it a "dark day" for democracy, saying for the first time sitting SC judges had to speak before the media to highlight complaints.

"It is a dark day for democracy that even the judges are working under pressure and without independence," he said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, sambit patra, sc judges press meet, congress, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Café is too main stream; why not connect at your own workspace?

Co-working spaces have come with a totally overarching facility and setup that allows firms to let go of the maintenance and relinquish the need of facility management.
 

Here's how your Facebook timeline changed over the years

Facebook says it will highlight posts you are most likely to engage with and make time spent on social media more “meaningful.”
 

Stephen Hawking dead, claim conspiracy theorists

According to Conspiracy Theorists, Professor Hawking, Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge, died in 1985 - three years before the publication of his best-selling book A Brief History of Time. (Photo: AP)
 

There's no room for games with pop-up porn malware on PlayStore: Google

The malware also sought to trick users into installing fake security apps, and could open the door for other attacks such as theft of user credentials. (Representative Image)
 

No pedal to the metal in GM's planned self-driving Cruise AV car

GM’s prototype self-driving vehicles have been developed in San Francisco by Cruise Automation, the onetime startup that GM acquired in March 2016 for a reported $1 billion.
 

This new kind of onion won't make you cry when you cut it

Newly developed onions won't have you in tears when you chop them. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Breaking prejudice, US based IIT grad married gay lover in Maharashtra

With the blessings of their families and friends, Yavatmal native Hrishi Mohankumar Sathawane (40) married Vinh, from Vietnam at a hotel a few distance away from the office of the Superintendent of Police. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal lab quells fears of bird flu

The samples of farm chicken were from Yelahanka and Nelamangala.(Representational Image)

This Bengaluru girl will be the face of yoga, Ayush

Neha Goyal works as a corporate trainer at a bank

Bengaluru: No segregation, clinics dump waste

Biomedical waste

Bengaluru: Smart app to help police regulate traffic better

Picture for representation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham