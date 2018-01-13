Breaking prejudice, US based IIT grad married gay lover in Maharashtra

With the blessings of their families and friends, Yavatmal native Hrishi Mohankumar Sathawane (40) married Vinh, from Vietnam at a hotel a few distance away from the office of the Superintendent of Police. (Photo: ANI)

Yavatmal (Maharashtra): A US-based Indian engineer married his gay lover in a traditional ceremony at Yavatmal in Maharashtra on December 30.

Recently, the Supreme Court has agreed to reconsider and examine its 2013 order of criminalisation of homosexuality.

With the blessings of their families and friends, Yavatmal native Hrishi Mohankumar Sathawane (40) married Vinh, from Vietnam at a hotel a few distance away from the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP).

Hrishi, who pursued B-Tech from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, presently lives in California and has a US Green Card.

According to Hrishi's social media profile, his parents were against his homosexual affiliation, but he soon succeeded in convincing them.