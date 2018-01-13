25-yr-old Google engineer molests 52-yr-old woman in Delhi hotel, held

The woman told the police that she met the 25-year-old accused in the hotel's pool area on January 8, when he offered her a drink back at his room and she accepted. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A California-based Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who works with Google as a software engineer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a 52-year old American woman in a room at Taj Diplomatic Enclave hotel on Monday.

The woman, who had come to Delhi for a business project, said the accused spiked her drink and tried to grope her while she was semi-conscious.

A case of molestation has been filed in Chanakyapuri police station and the man has been arrested.

The woman had arrived in India on January 6. She told the police that she met the 25-year-old accused in the hotel's pool area on January 8, when he offered her a drink back at his room and she accepted.

Once in the room, which was on the 8th floor of the hotel, the accused mixed something in her drink, which made her dizzy. He then tried to grab her but she pushed him away and left the room.

The very next day, the woman shifted to another hotel in Gurgaon. On January 10, she returned to the enclave and registered a complaint with the police, after which she also recorded a statement with the magistrate.

In her statement, she said she did not want to file a complaint immediately but after she narrated the incident to a friend, she changed her mind.

"A case under sections of outraging the modesty or a woman and molestation was registered and a police team arrested the man from his room," said B K Singh, additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

A spokesperson on behalf of Taj Diplomatic Enclave said they have been providing all possible support to the police.

"We have been made aware by the lady guest of this incident between her and another resident guest. We have been in contact with the lady guest, a formal complaint with the authorities was also facilitated by the hotel team .The hotel will cooperate with the authorities in any investigation. [The] Safety and security of our guests and associates is paramount," the spokesperson said.