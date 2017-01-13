Nation, Current Affairs

Use complaint boxes instead of posting on social media: Army Chief to troops

ANI
Published Jan 13, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 3:36 pm IST
The Army Chief's response came after several videos emerged of jawans claiming that the facilities provided to them were sub-par.
India's new Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)
 India's new Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Friday said that soldiers can write to the Army regarding their grievances using a complaint and suggestions box, instead of using social media.

The Army Chief's response came after several videos emerged of Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans complaining about facilities provided to the troops, as well as, in one case, harassment from senior officers.

Speaking to the media, the newly-appointed Rawat said that instead of posting videos on social media, troops should use the mechanism available within the Army to get their concerns addressed. He assured such aggrieved personnel that the Army would keep their identity secret.

Referring to a video by Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh in which he alleged harassment by superiors, Rawat said that Singh may not have been happy with the response he received following his complaint.

On Eastern Commander Lt General P Bakshi’s accusation that people within the army were maligning him, Rawat said Bakshi should approach him with formal information.

On Chandu Chauhan, the soldier who was captured by Pakistan for straying across the Line of Control (LoC), the Army chief said soldier repatriation procedures would be followed since Pakistan had admitted that the Chauhan is with them.

Rawat said that further surgical strikes may be carried out if ceasefire violations by Pakistan increase again.

In a reference to the unrest in Kashmir, Rawat said that the Army’s priority was to fight the proxy war that threatened the country’s secular fabric.

“With synergised efforts of security forces, we have been able to bring situation under control in Jammu and Kashmir,” Bipin Rawat said.

Pitching for use of more technology to stop security breaches from across the border, the Army Chief admitted that completely relying on human effort was not the solution.

Tags: bipin rawat, bsf constable, tej bahadur yadav, indian army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Image for representational purpose only

In new video, Army jawan complains about harassment by seniors

The video has come to light as two similar clips have been trending on social media.
13 Jan 2017 7:59 AM
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable Jeet Singh (Photo: Facebook)

After BSF jawan, CRPF man releases video alleging discrimination in forces

In the video, the constable Jeet Singh from Mathura, asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the matter at the earliest.
12 Jan 2017 1:48 PM
BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav (Photo: Facebook)

No shortage of food for jawans deployed along the border: BSF

A jawan is entitled to around Rs 2,800 per month as food allowance and he is given food under the stipulated amount.
12 Jan 2017 8:29 PM

Entertainment Gallery

On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
Shah Rukh Khan launched on Tuesday an interesting sculture based on the place Bandra in Mumbai where he resides. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches interesting Bandra sculpture
Hrithik Roshan and his close friends and relatives were seen at his birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates birthday with friends and family
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Bengaluru, David Guetta denied concert permission in Mumbai

His Bengaluru gig had also got cancelled.
 

OK Jaanu movie review: Very close to okay

Still from the movie.
 

Team India will do very good under Virat Kohli, says Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane, who had shouldered deputy captain’s role under Kohli in Tests, was confident that Team India will do very good under the leadership of the Delhi cricketer. (Photo: AFP)
 

In my mind, the series against South Africa in 2015 was my last: MS Dhoni
 

Video: Spoof of Raees trailer featuring Cristiano Ronaldo is hilarious

Neymar also makes an appearance (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bush twins write heartfelt letter to Obama sisters

Former first daughters, Jenna Bush(Left) and Barbara Bush(Right). (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pondy Assembly Speaker calls for conducting Jallikattu

Representational Image.

High-level panel to look into Haj subsidy issue: Union Minister Naqvi

Saudi Arabia had two days ago increased India's Haj quota by 34,500. This means, around 1.70 lakh devotees can undertake the pilgrimage from India. (Photo: AP)

Zakir Naik's IRF moves Delhi HC against immediate ban by Centre

National Investigation Agency (NIA) team and Mumbai Police raids the Islamic Research Foundation office headed by Zakir Naik at Dongri in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Zakir Naik's IRF moves Delhi HC against immediate ban by Centre

National Investigation Agency (NIA) team and Mumbai Police raids the Islamic Research Foundation office headed by Zakir Naik at Dongri in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Danger to life of person who discloses info: RBI keeps mum on note ban

The RBI had disclosed to a Parliamentary panel that it was advised by the Modi government to approve demonetisation, contradicting the government. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham