Supreme Court not to deliver verdict on Jallikattu before Pongal

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 13, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 2:53 am IST
After court rejected a plea urging it to pass its order on the sport before the harvest festival, protesters took to the streets in TN.
It was first banned in May 2014 by the apex court. In 2016 though the Centre permitted the event, the court stepped in to stay it. (Representational image)
Chennai/New Delhi: Protests erupted across Tamil Nadu after the Supreme Court said on Thursday that it would not be able to give its order on Jallikattu by Saturday when Pongal starts, saying its ongoing ban on the bull-taming sport would continue for now.

After the court rejected a plea urging it to pass its order on the sport before the harvest festival, protesters took to the streets in Tamil Nadu. The police lathicharged to control the situation at several places.

About 10,000 people converged at a ground in Coimbatore in support of Jallikattu, while protests were staged in Sivaganga, Dindigul, Pudukottai and Salem districts. Jallikattu, organised to celebrate Pongal, has not been held in Tamil Nadu for the last two years.

It was first banned in May 2014 by the apex court. In 2016 though the Centre permitted the event, the court stepped in to stay it.  Rights groups have opposed the sport on the grounds of cruelty to animals.

On Thursday, counsel P.R. Kovilan urged the court to consider hearing an application on Friday for lifting the ban imposed last year. Justice Misra rejected the request and said the draft judgement is ready but it is not possible to give the judgement before Saturday.  

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and his party AIADMK have requested the Centre to issue an ordinance or an executive order to allow the sport. They said Jallikattu was integral to religious beliefs and sentiments of several village communities in Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, Centre said that it is ready to issue an ordinance on the issue  but it will wait for the Supreme Court to deliver its verdict first.

Tags: jallikatttu, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

