Nation, Current Affairs

Samajwadi Party symbol war: EC reserves order on 'Cycle'

ANI
Published Jan 13, 2017, 6:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 6:20 pm IST
The hearing lasted for five and a half hours where the faction-led by Akhilesh and his father Mulayam put forth their arguments.
Noted lawyer Kapil Sibal and Samajwadi party MP Ram Gopal Yadav chat after representing Akhliesh Yadav at Election Commission of India, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Noted lawyer Kapil Sibal and Samajwadi party MP Ram Gopal Yadav chat after representing Akhliesh Yadav at Election Commission of India, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday reserved its order on the issue surrounding the ownership of the Samajwadi Party symbol- the cycle.

The hearing lasted for five and a half hours where the faction-led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father put forth their arguments asking the Commission to allot the party symbol to them.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the meet, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Akhilesh, said, "Samajwadi party led by Akhilesh said that the symbol be allotted to them and on the other hand Mulayam's advocate affirmed that the symbol to be allotted to them. Around five and a half hours the discussions took place."

Sibal further informed that the ECI will "soon" take a decision in this regard.

Earlier today, party supremo Mulayam Singh, his brother Shivpal Yadav and leaders of Akhilesh Yadav's camp such as Ram Gopal Yadav and Naresh Aggarwal arrived at the ECI officer in New Delhi.

Both the camps have staked claim to the party symbol for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Gopal had submitted affidavits of party MLAs, MPs and MLCs proving allegiance to the Chief Minister.

At the same time, Mulayam has reiterated that he remains the party president and wants the party united.

Tags: samajwadi party, samajwadi party symbol, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan's Hulk: Man plays tug of war with tractor, aims to be Hercules

The 25-year-old Hayat from the Pakistani city of Mardan is considered to be the world's strongest man and is preparing to be a weightlifting champion. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Blackbuck poaching case: Court asks Salman, 4 others to appear before Jan 25

Salman Khan
 

When Virat Kohli met Prince in Pune ahead of England ODI

The Indian skipper was seen making friends with sniffer dogs, in particular a golden retriever called Prince. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Rohit Sharma's quick wit floors Ravichandran Ashwin on Twitter

Rohit Sharma’s wisecrack over R Ashwin’s tweet stumped the off-spinner. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

One arrested for sending death threat letter to Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has filed a complaint with the police, about the death threat, which he received at his Behala residence in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: SRK is every bit the streetsmart bootlegger in brand new Raees promo

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demonetisation: PAC says Modi will not be called, rejects its chief's remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Calcutta HC allows RSS to hold rally in Kolkata tomorrow

RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

Modi replaces Gandhi on Khadi Gram Udyog's calendar; employees protest

PM Narendra Modi spinning the charkha on the 2017 KVIC calendar. (Photo: Twitter)

Odisha: 5 poll officials, ex-sarpanch go missing in Maoist-hit region

Representational image

Nexus between food suppliers, Army officers in Assam Rifles, allege troops

(Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham