Samajwadi Party symbol war: EC reserves order on 'Cycle'

Noted lawyer Kapil Sibal and Samajwadi party MP Ram Gopal Yadav chat after representing Akhliesh Yadav at Election Commission of India, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday reserved its order on the issue surrounding the ownership of the Samajwadi Party symbol- the cycle.

The hearing lasted for five and a half hours where the faction-led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father put forth their arguments asking the Commission to allot the party symbol to them.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the meet, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Akhilesh, said, "Samajwadi party led by Akhilesh said that the symbol be allotted to them and on the other hand Mulayam's advocate affirmed that the symbol to be allotted to them. Around five and a half hours the discussions took place."

Sibal further informed that the ECI will "soon" take a decision in this regard.

Earlier today, party supremo Mulayam Singh, his brother Shivpal Yadav and leaders of Akhilesh Yadav's camp such as Ram Gopal Yadav and Naresh Aggarwal arrived at the ECI officer in New Delhi.

Both the camps have staked claim to the party symbol for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Gopal had submitted affidavits of party MLAs, MPs and MLCs proving allegiance to the Chief Minister.

At the same time, Mulayam has reiterated that he remains the party president and wants the party united.