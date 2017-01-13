No cockfights in Andhra Pradesh as SC refuses to pass any order on ban

New Delhi: Cockfights continue to remain banned in Andhra Pradesh as the Supreme Court on Friday declined to pass any order on the matter. Cockfights are a popular sport played in the state during the Sankranti festivities.

Only last Friday, the top court had upheld the Hyderabad High Court order prohibiting cockfights, and had refused to stay the ban on the ‘sport’.

However, the apex court had ordered the release of all roosters intended to be used in cockfights and seized by authorities.

In his petition, BJP leader K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju said that roosters are generally reared by a few farmers as part of tradition and sought directions from the apex court on seizure of such roosters by Police and other official machinary.

The SC said that police and other officials need not seize the roosters, but they could seize instruments like katti (knife) which is used in cockfights.