Jump in infiltration bids by Pak outfits, 300 terrorists at launch pads: report

A vigilant India has increased its forces along the border and has deployed more troops than before.
New Delhi: The number of infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based terrorists has seen a jump after India conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in September 2016 to destroy militant launch pads.

According to a report in DNA, Intelligence agencies have released a report claiming they have identified 12 terror launch pads in the neighbouring country, that are still being used for infiltration bids.

A report by intelligence agencies states that 300 terrorists are waiting to infiltrate Indian from these launch pads. The report also said that the surgical strikes inflicted a lot of damage on militant groups.

The DNA report states that Lojab Valley, Rajwar forest, Bandipora, Kazikund, Rafiabad and Naugam are some of the ‘vulnerable’ areas that serve as contact points for terrorists and their handlers who help them with their nefarious designs and provide them financial support.

Terrorists have reportedly become more desperate than ever to infiltrate India and carry out attacks ever since India sent a clear message that it would not take such attempts lying down. The report says that security agencies have evidence of fence-cutting in some areas, which serve as evidence on the spike in infiltration bids.

"Usually, the infiltration reduces during winter as the terrain gets tough due to heavy snow in some areas. But in view of the current situation, it could be a tough winter for the forces," a security official is quoted in the report.

Pakistan-based militant groups also tried to take advantage of the situation in the restive Valley post Burhan Wani’s death and asked their members to carry out as many terror strikes as they could on Indian forces.

JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed became increasingly emboldened and increased their terror rhetoric. They called for ‘vengeance’ after the death of Wani, who was the poster boy of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen.

They also tried to milk the unrest in Jammu and Kashmir by trying to recruit angry locals for Jihad, fuelling security fears for the forces. At least 100 youth have reportedly gone missing in the Valley in the last few months and may have joined terror outfits.

"Soon after our raids, they have increased deployment in areas they consider vulnerable. Precautionary deployment is roughly 25 per cent of a full mobilisation aimed to plug the gaps," an army officer said.

