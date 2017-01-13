Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

India has high hopes on 500-kg woman’s surgery

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 13, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 6:26 am IST
Doctors in the country say this will boost the confidence of patients who pick India as the destination for these surgeries.
Egyptian Eman Ahmed, from Cairo, has not left her home in 25 years. She’s headed to Mumbai for surgery
Hyderabad: Weight loss surgeons in the city are happy about the fact that Egyptian Eman Ahmed’s bariatric surgery is being performed in Mumbai. Ms Ahmed, who weighs 500 kilos, made headlines when it was revealed she would travel to India for surgery.

A special 3,000-square feet facility, comprising an operation theatre, an intensive care unit and a doctor’s room are being readied for the surgery.

Ms Ahmed is 36 and has not been able to move out of her home in Cairo, Egypt for the past 25 years. She is also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and depression. Dr K.S. Lakshmi, a senior consultant, minimal access and bariatric surgeon, said: “There are a lot of myths about bariatric surgery due to which many highly obese Indians are refraining from surgery. But when cases such as these are taken up, it boosts the confidence of several patients in India and then they often tend to look up to their surgeons.”

The surgery in Mumbai is going to be performed by Dr Muffazal Lakdawala — a consultant bariatric surgeon, along with a team of specialists, a cardio-thoracic surgeon, an endocrinologist and pulmonologist. This team will be assisted by three senior anaesthetists

A round-the-clock team is also being made prepped for post-operative care. Dr Venu Gopal Parikh, a senior bariatric surgeon, said: “India is well known for affordable and quality healthcare. Thanks to a huge manpower base we are able to provide very good post-operative care which is required, and crucial, for these patients. This is based on positive feedback given by patients who have undergone surgeries in India.”

Tags: surgery
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

