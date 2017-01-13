Nation, Current Affairs

'Conducted surgical strike in India, killed 30 soldiers,' claims Hafiz Saeed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 13, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 12:23 pm IST
Saeed was addressing a meeting of JeM cadre at Muzzafarbad in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
Mumbai terror attack mastemind Hafiz Saeed (Photo: PTI)
 Mumbai terror attack mastemind Hafiz Saeed (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a gross exaggeration of facts, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, claimed on tape that four Pakistanis crossed over the LoC, and struck an army camp at Akhnoor, killing at least 30 soldiers.

India however, rejected the claims, and clarified that there were no 30 casualties, but instead it was three labourers who lost their lives in the attack.

According to a report in NDTV, Saeed was addressing a meeting of JeM cadre at Muzzafarbad in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir when he made these claims.

Making tall claims of the casualties inflicted on the Indian Army, Saeed reportedly said to resounding cheers in the background, "Four young men, day before yesterday... entered the camp at Akhnoor, Jammu. I am talking about now...it's not some past event, it happened two days ago... four young men entered the army camp, wiped out soldiers in 10 camps and returned safe, without even a scratch. This is a surgical strike.”

The alleged terror strike that Saeed was referring to is understood to be the Akhnoor terror strike, where four terrorists attacked a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp just 2 km from the International Border, killing three labourers present in the camp.

Tags: jaish-e-mohammad, 26/11 mumbai terror attack, akhnoor attack

Related Stories

Representational Image.

J&K: Militants attack GREF camp near LoC, 3 labourers killed

Militants likely infiltrated from across the border to carry out the terror attack, sources said.
09 Jan 2017 11:03 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gun looking like iPhone puts police in Europe on alert

The 'iPhone Gun'
 

Video: Spoof of Raees trailer featuring Cristiano Ronaldo is hilarious

Neymar also makes an appearance (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bush twins write heartfelt letter to Obama sisters

Former first daughters, Jenna Bush(Left) and Barbara Bush(Right). (Photo: AP)
 

Apple plans to put holes in your future iPhone's display

The openings mentioned in the patent is said to be located in the active portion of the display. (Photo: AppleInsider/ USPTO)
 

Paratha-wala Hanan Khan eyes Pakistan cricket team selection

Hanan Khan is picked Pakistan’s NCA XI side which will play two Twenty20 games against a Malaysian side on January 14 and 15 at the Gadhafi Stadium in Lahore. (Photo: Hanan Khan / Facebook)
 

US: Boy pulls gun on classmate, demands Chicken McNugget

Police say the boy first approached the girl inside a McDonald's in Harlem on Tuesday and asked her for one of her Chicken McNuggets. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

David Guetta's Mumbai concert today as scheduled: organisers

David Guetta

Ram Vilas Paswan stable, doctors keep watch over him in ICU

Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo: PTI)

T'gana informs Pak Embassy about Hyd bomb blasts accused Zia's death penalty

18 people were killed and 131 injured in two deadly explosions in Dilsukhnagar, a crowded shopping area in the city, on February 21, 2013. (Photo: file)

In new video, Army jawan complains about harassment by seniors

Image for representational purpose only

Seashore Group Ponzi scam: CBI raids 36 places in Odisha

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham