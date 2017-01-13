'Conducted surgical strike in India, killed 30 soldiers,' claims Hafiz Saeed

New Delhi: In a gross exaggeration of facts, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, claimed on tape that four Pakistanis crossed over the LoC, and struck an army camp at Akhnoor, killing at least 30 soldiers.

India however, rejected the claims, and clarified that there were no 30 casualties, but instead it was three labourers who lost their lives in the attack.

According to a report in NDTV, Saeed was addressing a meeting of JeM cadre at Muzzafarbad in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir when he made these claims.

Making tall claims of the casualties inflicted on the Indian Army, Saeed reportedly said to resounding cheers in the background, "Four young men, day before yesterday... entered the camp at Akhnoor, Jammu. I am talking about now...it's not some past event, it happened two days ago... four young men entered the army camp, wiped out soldiers in 10 camps and returned safe, without even a scratch. This is a surgical strike.”

The alleged terror strike that Saeed was referring to is understood to be the Akhnoor terror strike, where four terrorists attacked a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp just 2 km from the International Border, killing three labourers present in the camp.