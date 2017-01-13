Nation, Current Affairs

Asaduddin Owaisi asks Centre to end Haj subsidy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 13, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 2:56 am IST
Haj subsidy of Rs 690 crore is given to Air India and not the pilgrims, claims AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
 MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday asked the government to abolish  the subsidy for the Haj pilgrimage.

Claiming that the “Haj subsidy of Rs  690 crore is given to Air India and not the pilgrims, the MP said that the money is going to Air India — which is a sick airline — in the name of subsidy.

In a tweet on his micro-blogging site, Mr Owaisi said Rs 690 crore, which is being used for  the Haj subsidy, must be used for the education of Muslim girls.

Mr Owaisi has been demanding the abolition of the subsidy for the Haj pilgrims as he felt that the Muslims don’t need subsidy for their scared pilgrimage.

Mr Owaisi, however, welcomed the statement of minister of state for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announcing an increase in the Haj quota from 1.30 lakh to 1.70 lakh by Saudi Arabia.

Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

(Photo: AFP)

Saudi Arabia increases India's Haj quota from 1.36 lakh to 1.7 lakh

Saudi authorities had 5 yrs ago slashed quotas for foreign pilgrims coming from each country by 20% in view of safety of devotees.
11 Jan 2017 8:16 PM
The mobile app is available on Google Play store.

Now, apply for Haj using an app

Five adults and two infants can apply as a group.
03 Jan 2017 10:37 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what a Chennai cabbie did after asking passenger for Rs 2000 note

Many have been using it to avoid paying at toll booths (Photo: AFP)
 

Trump filled presser with staffers who laughed and applauded: report

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: AP)
 

Bairavaa movie review: Vijay saves inadequately etched film

A still from the film.
 

Vin Diesel dodges questions on Donald Trump, focuses on film’s promotion

Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone and D. J Caruso dressed in Indian attire. The film is releasing on January 13.
 

In a rare gesture, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flies solo in MiG-21

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flies MiG-21 'Type-96' aircraft (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Watch: Vin Diesel kisses Deepika Padukone in front of huge crowd of fans

The highly anticipated film is set to release on January 14, much before its US release.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad techie gets Hyundai to drop handling charges

Hyundai Elite i20 (Representational Image)

J&K Govt warns employees of action if failed to attend R-Day

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Amazon writes to Sushma, apologises over sale of tricolour doormats

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: AP)

PM's photos at petrol pumps violate model code: EC

A poster showing photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Lt General Sarath Chand appointed new Vice Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Sarath Chand, Vice Chief of Army Staff. (Photo: Twitter | @SpokespersonMoD)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham