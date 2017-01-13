Nation, Current Affairs

Air India to reserve 6 seats for women passengers in its economy class

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NEHA L.M. TRIPATHI
Published Jan 13, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 2:56 am IST
First-ever initiative by airlines starts from January 18.
The decision of having reserved seats for women was taken by the chairman and managing director in Delhi on Thursday.
 The decision of having reserved seats for women was taken by the chairman and managing director in Delhi on Thursday.

New Delhi: In a step taken to attract more passengers, Air India will now reserve six seats for women passengers in its economy class. The national carrier will begin reserving these seats from January 18.

Just a few days after the national carrier was in news due to alleged false reports on its On Time Performance (OTP), it has come up with a way to leave a better impression on its passengers.

The decision of having reserved seats for women was taken by the chairman and managing director in Delhi on Thursday.

According to this decision, the third row of the economy class, i.e. six seats of the entire row, will be reserved for women passengers only. Senior officials from the airline said that the circular stating the same decision will be made and issued on Saturday.

Dhananjay Kumar, spokesperson of the airline, said, “Air India aims to make all our passengers feel at home and reserving these seats is a way to express our care and respect for women.”

The government-run Air India was recently ranked as the “third-worst” airline in the world in terms of one time performance after Israeli carrier El Al and Iceland-based Icelandair. This was announced as part of the 8th Annual Airline OTP Service Awards by flight tracking and mentoring services provider Flightstats.

Tags: air india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what a Chennai cabbie did after asking passenger for Rs 2000 note

Many have been using it to avoid paying at toll booths (Photo: AFP)
 

Trump filled presser with staffers who laughed and applauded: report

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: AP)
 

Bairavaa movie review: Vijay saves inadequately etched film

A still from the film.
 

Vin Diesel dodges questions on Donald Trump, focuses on film’s promotion

Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone and D. J Caruso dressed in Indian attire. The film is releasing on January 13.
 

In a rare gesture, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flies solo in MiG-21

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flies MiG-21 'Type-96' aircraft (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Watch: Vin Diesel kisses Deepika Padukone in front of huge crowd of fans

The highly anticipated film is set to release on January 14, much before its US release.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad techie gets Hyundai to drop handling charges

Hyundai Elite i20 (Representational Image)

J&K Govt warns employees of action if failed to attend R-Day

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Amazon writes to Sushma, apologises over sale of tricolour doormats

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: AP)

PM's photos at petrol pumps violate model code: EC

A poster showing photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Lt General Sarath Chand appointed new Vice Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Sarath Chand, Vice Chief of Army Staff. (Photo: Twitter | @SpokespersonMoD)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham