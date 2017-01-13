Air India to reserve 6 seats for women passengers in its economy class

The decision of having reserved seats for women was taken by the chairman and managing director in Delhi on Thursday.

New Delhi: In a step taken to attract more passengers, Air India will now reserve six seats for women passengers in its economy class. The national carrier will begin reserving these seats from January 18.

Just a few days after the national carrier was in news due to alleged false reports on its On Time Performance (OTP), it has come up with a way to leave a better impression on its passengers.

The decision of having reserved seats for women was taken by the chairman and managing director in Delhi on Thursday.

According to this decision, the third row of the economy class, i.e. six seats of the entire row, will be reserved for women passengers only. Senior officials from the airline said that the circular stating the same decision will be made and issued on Saturday.

Dhananjay Kumar, spokesperson of the airline, said, “Air India aims to make all our passengers feel at home and reserving these seats is a way to express our care and respect for women.”

The government-run Air India was recently ranked as the “third-worst” airline in the world in terms of one time performance after Israeli carrier El Al and Iceland-based Icelandair. This was announced as part of the 8th Annual Airline OTP Service Awards by flight tracking and mentoring services provider Flightstats.