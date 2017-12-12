Top court stays Madras HC order on Navodaya schools in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Madras high court judgment directing the state to establish Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (which will Hindi medium of instruction) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu and further direction to provide temporary sites and building to accommodate 240 children in each of the districts within a period of two months.

A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud granted the stay on a special leave petition filed by Tamil Nadu challenging the judgment. The Bench after hearing senior counsel Aryama Sundaram and K. Vijayakumar issued notice to the petitioner on whose PIL the high vourt passed the order.

TN, in its appeal, said the SLP raised substantial questions of law of general and public importance on the jurisdiction of the high court to direct the state government to establish Navodaya schools by giving lands without giving a finding that the existing infrastructure is inadequate.

It said the state government refused to give permission to establish the Navodaya Vidyalaya schools primarily on the ground that they violate the policy adopted by the state government and the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Tamil Learning Act, 2006.