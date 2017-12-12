Tamil Nadu CM announces aid for Ockhi-hit horticulturists

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami addresses party cadres who joined AIADMK from other parties at a meeting in the party office on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: In an effort aimed at ameliorating the hardship of the horticulturists in the cyclone Ockhi ravaged Kanyakumari district, the State government has announced a livelihood assistance package of Rs 48,500 to Rs 63,500 per hectare for horticulture crops.

The input subsidy for banana plantations that have suffered 33 per cent damage is currently fixed at Rs 13,500 per hectare. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who announced the livelihood assistance package for the farmers involved in this crop, said they would be provided enhanced allocation.

Accordingly, input subsidy covering banana saplings, fertilisers etc. will be provided at Rs 35,000 per hectare under normal cultivation method and Rs 50,000 for tissue plantation procedure. As a result, the benefits to the farmers will range from Rs 48,500 to Rs 63,500 per hectare under different cultivation practices depending upon duration, the CM said in a statement here on Monday.

A total of 3,623 hectares of horticulture crops, mostly affecting 1,900 hectares of banana crops, had been damaged due to the cyclone that had battered the district on Nov. 30. Mr. Palaniswami informed that similar assistance would be provided for the rubber growers.

The government would extend a subsidy of Rs. 50,000 for rubber plantation, which will be taken up along with banana or pineapple as a short-term crop raised along with long-term rubber crop. Mr Palaniswami also announced input subsidy of Rs 28,000 per hectare for cultivation of clove. Clove plantations raised in about 43 hectares were damaged due to the cyclone.

The CM said that he had directed “due relief” from the state disaster relief fund towards damage incurred by the farmers of other horticultural crops like pepper and jackfruit.