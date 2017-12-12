search on deccanchronicle.com
Snowfall cuts off Valley from country: Flights suspended, Srinagar-Jammu NH shut

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2017, 11:05 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 11:14 am IST
Flight services to and fro from Srinagar International Airport are hit due to poor visibility caused by snowfall, say airport authorities.
The situation will be reviewed around noon and if visibility improves flight operations will be restored, Director of Srinagar airport, Sharad Kumar said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Srinagar: The Kashmir valley was cut off from the rest of the country on Tuesday as flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended and the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed for traffic due to snowfall.

Flight services to and fro from the Srinagar International Airport have been hit due to poor visibility caused by heavy snowfall, airport authorities said.

 

Director of Srinagar airport, Sharad Kumar said, "Air traffic to and fro from Srinagar airport has been suspended due to low visibility."

The situation will be reviewed around noon and if visibility improves flight operations will be restored, he said.

"The highway has been closed due to accumulation of snow at the Jawahar Tunnel, turning the road slippery and unsafe for traffic," traffic police officials said. There were also incidents of shooting stones near Panthal, leading to the highway's closure, they said.

Tags: jammu and kashmir situation, srinagar international airport, stone pelting, flight services cut off in kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




