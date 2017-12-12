search on deccanchronicle.com
RIC rallies against terror, fails to name Pakistan groups

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 12, 2017, 2:10 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Sushma Swaraj says Lashkar undermines peace.
Union minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (right) and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov (left) at a joint press conference following the Russia-India-China Foreign Ministerial Meeting at Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The foreign ministers of Russia,  India and China (RIC) — Sergey Lavrov, Sushma Swaraj and  Wang Yi — held trilateral talks in the Capital on Monday on a host of issues but Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were not specifically named in the RIC joint communique that was issued on Monday. However, the Communique did state that the three countries “agree to strengthen cooperation to take decisive and concerted actions against globally proscribed terrorists and terror entities” and that the three countries “condemn all forms of terrorism and all terrorists, terror entities and organisations listed by the UN Security Council”.

Both the LeT and the JeM are UN-proscribed terror outfits. Indian Government sources said the condemnation of terror and all UN-proscribed outfits in the Communique included the two terror outfits even though they were not mentioned by name.

 

However, just three months ago, the two Pakistan-based terrorist organisations had been named — as groups indulging in violence — in a joint statement at the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) Summit in China’s Xiamen city, indicating that the Chinese may have somewhat hardened their stand since then. China had once again recently blocked efforts led by India, the US, Britain and France to get JeM chief Masood Azhar banned by the UN although the JeM itself has already been banned by the UN.

Ms Swaraj, however, raised the terrorism issue strongly during the RIC talks, saying terror outfits like the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba “directly undermine international peace and security and endanger ongoing efforts to strengthen the global economy and ensure sustainable growth and development”.

After a separate bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Ms, Swaraj said the two countries (India and China) agreed that they “should further strengthen our mutual trust to develop a better understanding”.

