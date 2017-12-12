search on deccanchronicle.com
Ravi Belagere Qaidi number 12785, sent to custody till December 23

Belagere faces several cases against him but this is the first time he has been lodged in a prison.
Journalist Ravi Belagere arriving at Victoria Hospital for a health check-up, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo: DC)
Bengaluru: 'Hai Bangalore' editor Ravi Belagere, accused of giving a supari to eliminate his colleague Sunil Heggaravalli over suspicions he was allegedly having a relationship with his partner Yashomathy, was on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody, till December 23.

The CCB police did not seek extension of his police custody, which ended on Monday, and let the First ACMM court send him to judicial custody.

 

The Qaidi No. 12785 was lodged at Sanjeevini, the hospital on the premises of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, as he is diabetic. Prison officials reportedly assigned an inmate to assist him as he is physically weak.

Advocate Diwakar said that he presented a 100-page report on the health condition of Belagere and the need to monitor him constantly. A bail petition will be moved before a sessions court in a day or two.

Belagere faces several cases against him but this is the first time he has been lodged in a prison.

