Sea-show in Gujarat: Modi flies to Dharoi Dam in India's first seaplane

Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of voting on Thursday in Gujarat, where the campaigning has been aggressive and high-pitched. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a flight to Dharoi Dam from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad in India’s first seaplane. He will offer prayers at the famous Ambaji temple in Banaskantha as the campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections ends on Tuesday.

His journey back to Ahmedabad will also be on the seaplane.

After the Ahmedabad police had cancelled his roadshow over security, and law and order concerns, Modi announced on Monday that he would instead visit Ambaji temple via sea route.

#WATCH: Sea plane takes off from Sabarmati river with PM Modi onboard, to reach Dharoi Dam pic.twitter.com/DeHpQX7UvV — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017

"Tomorrow for the first time in the history of the country a seaplane will land on the Sabarmati River. I will go to Ambaji in the sea-plane after landing in Dharoi dam and come back," Modi announced at a poll rally in Ahmedabad.

"Our party had planned my road show tomorrow. However, the administration has not given permission and I had time so I decided to go to Ambaji in the seaplane," Modi said.

#WATCH Live: PM Narendra Modi travels from Dharoi Dam to Ambaji by road #Gujarat https://t.co/aKy7hbT8AG — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017

He also tweeted about his plans, where he also mentioned: “With air, roads & rail connectivity, our Government is making efforts for harnessing waterways. All this is for 125 crore Indians!”

Congress party president-elect Rahul Gandhi had also planned a roadshow in Ahmedabad, but he was denied permission too.

Rahul’s roadshow was to go through the Old City, Modi’s was to focus on the newer parts across the river. But the police said there was a possibility of trouble because the routes "were in mutual conflict".

#WATCH: PM Modi reaches Dharoi Dam via sea plane, will visit Ambaji temple #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/pTcgooLfQA — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017

Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of voting on Thursday in Gujarat, where the campaigning has been aggressive and high-pitched.

The fate of the two parties would be decided on December 18, when the result of the assembly elections would be declared.