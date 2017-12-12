Modi allowed Pak's ISI to 'picnic' in Pathankot airbase, gave Sharif gifts: Lalu

Accusing the Prime Minister of hipocrisy, Lalu said Modi went to Pakistan uninvited and also called Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Saharif to his oath taking ceremony. (Photo: PTI/File)

Patna: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday accused the PM of "allowing Pakistan's notorious agency ISI to picnic in the sensitive Pathankot airbase".

Accusing the Prime Minister of hypocrisy, Lalu said Modi went to Pakistan uninvited and also called Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Saharif to his oath taking ceremony.

"He goes uninvited to Pakistan,allows it’s notorious agency ISI to picnic in our sensitive Pathankot airbase, calls Pakistan PM in oath ceremony, gifts him generously, still Pakistan is bad," Lalu tweeted.

"If you hate Pakistan then why don’t you end Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan?" he added.

In a sharp counter-offensive on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “conspiracy with Pakistan” remark, former premier Manmohan Singh on Monday said he was setting a “dangerous precedent” with his “ill-thought transgression” and asked him to apologise to the nation.

Modi had on Sunday claimed that some Pakistani officials and Manmohan Singh met at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house over dinner on December 6, a day before Aiyar’s “neech” jibe against the PM.

In a strongly-worded statement, Singh rejected Modi’s comments as “innuendos and falsehoods”, saying he did not discuss the Gujarat Assembly elections with anyone at the dinner hosted by Mani Shankar Aiyar for Pakistan’s former foreign minister Kurshid Kasuri.