Illegal hoardings on National Highway to be cleared soon in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K KALYAN KRISHNA KUMAR
Published Dec 12, 2017, 6:12 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 7:25 am IST
Many countries have already banned roadside hoardings which are likely to divert the concentration of drivers.  
The Central government has banned hoardings beside highways, to avoid road accidents. (Representational Image)
Vijayawada: Hundreds of hoardings are disturbing drivers on the National Highways 16 and 65 which pass through Vijayawada, causing accidents. These hoardings on the National Highways have been put up without any mandatory permissions.There are certain orders issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) and The Indian Department of Transportation (INDOT), not to permit commercial hoardings along the NHS. This is one of the rules in the “Right of Way”. Mainly, on NH16 (Old NH-5), one can see, many unauthorised hoardings set up on both sides of the road. The Central government has banned hoardings beside highways, to avoid road accidents. Many countries have already banned roadside hoardings which are likely to divert the concentration of drivers.  

The Vijayawada Airport has become an International airport recently, with foreign delegates and businessmen visiting Amaravati frequently. To attract them, advertising companies have started a strategy of setti-ng up big hoardings on both sides of the road. They are using the agricultural lands along 21-km of the highway. The NH authorities only have to give the permission to set up the hoardings. The Indian Department of Transportation (INDOT) has given clear orders about not setting up hoardings on “Right of way”. 

 

It means, not to put up hoardings within 10 meters of the road. If any hoardings are setup, the authorities should collect Rs 500 as a penalty from them. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) and the INDOT also said that commercial hoardings should not be set up beside the National and the Express highways.  

Accident Alert sign boards, distorters information boards and government advertisements can be displayed with the permission of the NH authorities. “Hoardings displayed in the limits of NH are banned, as they cause accidents. We have not given permissions to any ad agency or individuals. We will take action soon on those who violated the rules, “said M. Vidya Sagar, Project Director, NHAI. 

Tags: national highways, ministry of road transport and highways (morth), indian department of transportation (indot), roadside hoardings
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




